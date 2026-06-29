Photos: Faith Prince, Lindsay Mendez & Michael Kirk Lane Lead 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference
The annual week-long program welcomed guest artists Sally Mayes, Carolyn Montgomery, Jennifer Tepper, Jim Caruso, and more.
Last week, Broadway's Faith Prince returned to The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) to lead the annual week-long Summer Cabaret Conference alongside award-winning cabaret performer Michael Kirk Lane, Director of Cabaret Programming at 92NY. Check out photos of the event.
Broadway star Lindsay Mendez joined the conference as a featured guest teacher for one day, alongside special guests Sally Mayes and Carolyn Montgomery.
"This year's student participants and auditors of all ages proved that the art of cabaret is alive and well at 92NY," said Michael Kirk Lane.
This year's musical directors were Yasuhiko "Yaz" Fukuoka and John Bronston. Featured panelists included Ari Axelrod, Jim Caruso, Michael D'Angora, Natalie Douglas, Sheridan Glover, Julie Miller, Susie Mosher, Sidney Myer, Amanda Raymond, Jennifer Tepper, and Kelly Wohlford.
The conference featured sessions on crafting cabaret patter, the history of cabaret, business aspects of the profession, one-on-one coaching in song interpretation, and post-class social gatherings at a nearby piano bar.
Photo Credit: Connor Weiss/ Lindsay Cabaniss
Lindsay Mendez, Michael Kirk Lane, Faith Prince and more
Faith Prince and John Bronston
|
Flame: The Songs of Amara Janae Brady and Xander Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23)
|
Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver’s Actor Therapy
54 Below (9/09-9/09)
|
Brent Comer
54 Below (9/23-9/23)
|
Broadway Works LIVE!
54 Below (7/12-7/12)
|
Broadway Gone Bad!
54 Below (8/28-8/28)
|
Samantha Stratton: After One
54 Below (8/20-8/20)
|
54 Sings Jeff Buckley: It’s Never Over
54 Below (10/01-10/01)
|
Kenny Allan Smith: Kenny’s Turn
54 Below (6/30-6/30)
|
Re-Arranged: A Night of Femme Voices
54 Below (8/05-8/05)
|
Liberace & Liza: A Tribute
54 Below (7/08-7/08)