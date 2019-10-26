Encore Date Added For Jennifer Barnhart's Solo Cabaret Debut At The Laurie Beechman Theater In It's About Time!

After years of playing well with others - whether singing backup for friends' shows, or crooning alongside a cast of puppet characters - Jennifer Barnhart finally steps into the spotlight in her first solo cabaret, fittingly titled, "It's About Time!" Alan Muraoka directs an evening of stories, silliness and song as Jennifer shares the journey that led her to two of the most famous streets in the world: Broadway and Sesame Street.

This encore performance will be at 7:00 pm on Sunday, November 24th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, downstairs at the Westbank Cafe on 42nd Street. Jennifer will be accompanied by music director Gary Adler, bassist Mary Ann McSweeney, and percussionist Michael Croiter. There will be special appearances by some other Avenue Q residents as well. For tickets, please visit: https://m.ovationtix.com/pr/1004351

Jennifer Barnhart (Performer) was an Original Broadway Company member (Outer Critics Circle Award) of the smash Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q, and she remained with the show in the role she created for its entire six-year run on Broadway. As a puppeteer, Jennifer has performed on numerous children's television shows, including the upcoming series Helpsters for Apple+ TV, as well as Between the Lions, Bear in the Big Blue House, Johnny & the Sprites, Julie's Greenroom (with Julie Andrews, for Netflix), and Sesame Street, where she plays Zoe. Some favorite 'human' roles include: Lady Macbeth, Goneril and Veronica in God of Carnage (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), and Officer Randy in Superior Donuts (The Arden Theatre). She has also appeared on Law & Order: SVU (once as a puppeteer) and was the Speaker of the House on Season 5 of House of Cards. Most recently, Jennifer starred in All Hallows' Eve, a wild, eclectic horror musical created by Martin P. Robinson (Little Shop of Horrors) Her voice can be heard on various educational apps, and as a narrator for the YA novel, "The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle" (Penguin/Random House). Website: www.jenniferbarnhart.com Follow on Instagram: #iamjenbarnhart

Alan Muraoka (Director): NY directing credits: Avenue Q (Off-Broadway Resident Director), Elizabeth Ward Land: Still Within the Sound of My Voice (Green Room 42), Telly Leung: Telly on a Sunday (Birdland-November 2018), The Report (NY Fringe), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre-AD), Ann Harada: American Songbook (Lincoln Center), Awesomer & Awesomer!!! (Triad Theatre), The King and I (Harbor Lights Theatre), Telly Leung: Playlist and What Makes a Man? (54 Below), Ali Ewoldt: From Phantom to Phantom (54 Below), Grand Hotel (NYU/Cap 21) Falsettoland (NAATCO), John Tartaglia: AD-LIBerty (Joe's Pub) and Christmas Eve with Christmas Eve (BC/EFA Benefits). Regionally: South Pacific and Once on This Island (Olney Theatre), The King & I, Xanadu, Disney's High School Musical (MUNY, Casa Manana), Urinetown (Trinity University), and Up in the Air (Kennedy Center-AD). Television: Sesame Street, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As an actor, Alan is most recognizable for his role in the Emmy Award-winning series "Sesame Street," where he plays "Alan," the proprietor of Hooper's Store. He has appeared in 7 Broadway shows: "Aladdin," "Pacific Overtures," "Mail," "Shogun, the Musical," "My Favorite Year," "The King and I" (with Lou Diamond Phillips and Donna Murphy), and most notably "Miss Saigon," where he played the lead role of the Engineer. Member SSDC & DGA. Website: www.alanmuraoka.net Follow on Instagram: #alanathoopers





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You