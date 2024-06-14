Emma Kingston To Join Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL TOUR In June 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome West End Star and international leading lady Emma Kingston as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in June and July of 2024 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

Kingston & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in June-July 2024 and will be joined on stage by Musical Director Raviv Leibzirer on piano, Lead alto saxophone player and multi- instrumentalist Ofer Shapira, as well as Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Evita, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Emma Kingston is a British stage actress. She is best known for playing Eva Peron in the international tour of Evita, directed by the legendary Hal Prince. Kingston has also played the role of Vanessa in the Original London cast of In the Heights, and Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical.

Kingston joined the cast of the European premiere of The Band's Visit, performing at the Donmar Warehouse. She played the role of Sammy's Wife and main character Dina at certain performances.

Kingston also joined a West End star studded cast in Schwartz at 75, two performance concert in celebration of the famous composer, held in September 2023 at the Lyric Theatre.

In 2022 Kingston played the titular role in an online only revival of BKLYN - The musical, with Jamie Muscato playing Taylor and Marisha Wallace in the role of Paradice.

Her other Theater credits include Les Misérables (West End 30th Anniversary Cast), Carousel (Kilworth House), Children of Eden (Cadogen Hall) ,The Last 5 Years (Minack Theatre), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre), West Side Story (BBC Proms), Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease (UK Tour).

Emma Kingston's Film/TV Credits include Brooklyn in BKYLN (Broadway HD), Been So Long (Netflix/Film4/BFI), Sound of Musicals with Neil Brand (BBC).

Isaac Sutton, one of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more.

Over the last decade, Sutton has directed, produced and performed in shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood", "The Israel Prize" in collaboration with Israel Prize winner and legendary composer Nurit Hirsh, and his most recent production saluting Israeli legendary composer Effi Netzer for his 90th Birthday.

Sutton has previously toured with Broadway stars Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages).

Emma Kingston & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on June 27, Motzkin Theater on July 2, Rishon Le'Zion Performing Arts Center on June 25, The Jerusalem Theater on June 24.

Tickets and information are available here: https://10710.kartisim.co.il/announce/76295 or over the phone at *3221.

Photo Credit Emma Kingston: Melanie Gail

Photo Credit Isaac Sutton: Tami Shaham

