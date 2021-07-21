Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith to Star in THE SMITH TWINS ARE TERMINALLY ONLINE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith in The Smith Twins are Terminally Online on August 17th at 9:45 pm. A pair of twin terminally online trans women and NEO award-winning musical theatre writing team (Elektric, RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story), Emerson and Murphy have spent the past year beating back the existential dread with a stick, and arrive post-vaccination with a survival guide through the terrors of the social internet, impending climate apocalypse, and willful cisgender ignorance. They invite you to a secluded evening of honest reflections on trans identity and the wreckage of our collective future pulled through the medium of musical theatre.

Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith in The Smith Twins are... Terminally Online! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 17th at 9:45 pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT EMERSON AND MURPHY SMITH

Emerson Mae Smith is a writer and actress currently working towards a B.F.A. in acting from the University of Michigan. She made her professional debut as Kitty Minx in Joe Iconis' rock musical Love in Hate Nation. As a trans woman creator, she is interested in telling unusual stories about queer life in the 21st century. @emersonmaesmith

Murphy Taylor Smith is a transgender woman composer-lyriscist, performer, and musician. She was named the 2019 York Theatre NEO Writer of the Future and her songs have been featured in several concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. A recent graduate of Penn State's B.F.A. program, she played 'Doll' in the Bedlam Theatre Company's web-series Bedlam. @msmurphysmith // MurphyTaylorSmith.com

Their musical, Elektric, a trans woman-centered adaptation of the Oresteia, was featured in the NY Theatre Barn's New Works series. They were commissioned by UNC Greensboro to write RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story, a lesbian horror movie musical with an electrofolk score. The RADIO cast album is set to be released on July 23rd.

