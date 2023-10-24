Ellen Hollander Brings THE LONG & WINDING ROAD--A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Don't Tell Mama

Ellen Hollander will be performing "The Long & Winding Road--A Tribute to The Beatles" at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday afternoon, November 12th at 3:30pm. Don't Tell Mama is located on Restaurant Row at 343 W. 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Ave.). Phil Hall is the Musical Director/Pianist. They will be joined by Keith Crupi, Drums; Stewart Cutler, Guitar; and George Farmer, Bass. There is a $25 dollar cover and a $20 drink minimum (cash only), and reservations can be made by calling 212-757-0788 or online.

This new show will including many of the hits of this classic group including “A Hard Day's Night," "Blackbird," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Oh! Darling," "Got To Get You Into My Life," "Yesterday" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," to only name a few; as well as background information

Ms. Hollander said, "I've so enjoyed inspiring my students and imparting to them all that I have learned as well as provided performance opportunities in the two musicals and one play that I produce and direct every year at the school. However, I was blessed with a singing voice, and it's important for me to make time for me to perform. And that's why I'm doing this show. I have long loved the Beatles and their music, and this cabaret gives me the opportunity to put my own spin on their already wonderful music.”

Ellen made her cabaret debut in 1998 at Don’t Tell Mama. In addition, she has appeared in numerous rooms such as Danny’s Skylight Room, Judy’s, Barclay Hotel and has performed with the Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra and the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra

Ms. Hollander studied theater at HB Studios here in Manhattan. She has been teaching music and theater for twenty six years at Wall High School in Wall, NJ. Her husband, Les, is the band director there. Music runs in her family as she's raised three children, conservatory graduates, who are also professional musicians and educators.

Phil Hall (Musical Director/Pianist/Arranger) has created significant achievements in just about every aspect of the musical theater industry. On Broadway, conductor for Play Me A Country Song, the associate conductor for the revival of Mame, starring Angela Lansbury. He has been musical director and conductor for dozens of productions including Phantom, the third national tour of Cats, Side By Side By Sondheim, The Merry Widow, 42nd Street, The Desert Song and The Wizard of Oz. His work has been featured at such renown venues as the Kennedy Center, the Paper Mill Playhouse, Atlanta’s Theater of the Stars, Houston’s Theatre Under The Stars, Seattle’s Fifth Avenue Theatre and the Michigan Opera Theatre to only name a few.