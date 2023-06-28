Elizabeth Teeter, Morgan Dudley and More Will Sing The Music of Tyler Tafolla at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Tyler Tafolla: Catching Up on July 11, 2023, at 9:30pm.

Musical theater composer & performer Tyler Tafolla is back in NYC and wants to catch up with you! Since his Broadway Records album release and concert of Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle in January 2021, Tyler has new music to share, stories to tell, and career struggles to vent about. Join Tyler and some of Broadway’s most exciting talent as he shares his experiences trying to catch up with the theatre industry, his goals and aspirations and his own mind.

The one night only concert event will feature Tafolla along with Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red), Eric Chambliss (Jersey Boys, Fiddler on the Roof), Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Brianna Stoute (Kinky Boots), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman) and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice).

The evening will be produced by Jen Sandler and will feature musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Tyler Tafolla is a Southern California -based composer, lyricist and librettist. Tyler is the writer and creator of Seasons: A New Musical-Song Cycle who’s album was released with Broadway Records alongside its album release concert at 54 Below in January of 2021. Seasons was also nominated for Best New Musical & Best Ensemble Production for BroadwayWorld’s LA Regional Theatre Awards in 2022.

Tyler is the writer & creator of Scott Robbins & the Traveling Show. Originating at AMDA College Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, it was the first full-length, original musical produced at the college and went on to be nominated for Best Musical & Best Score at the 2017 New York Theatre Festival: Summerfest. Scott Robbins has gone on to have multiple productions in New York, Los Angeles & San Diego. Tyler’s newest musical DanceLand is set to premier in San Diego this Fall with a Concept Album in the works as well.

Tyler Tafolla: Catching Up plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, July 11th,, 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.