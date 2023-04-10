Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elena Bennett Joins Amanda Reckonwith At Pangea, April 15

Amanda Reckonwith has reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Broadway's D. Sabella is AMANDA RECKONWITH in concert with special guest star, Elena Bennett at New York's trendy PANGEA. April 15, 2023 @ 7:00PM, 178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Street). $25 Music Cover (Cash at the door) / $20 food/beverage minimum per person (credit cards accepted). 7pm (Dinner seating 6:15pm) Reservation link: Click Here or call 212-995-0900

International sensation and Broadway legend in her own mind, Amanda Reckonwith performs in concert at PANGEA, razzle-dazzling with high comedy and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to marry, have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known to the world as her generation's most beloved "Spento" soprano (aka "belter"). Amanda returns to stage, ready once again to take the musical world by storm, or force if needed!

Elena Bennett joins Amanda for the April showing. Elena produced the legendary Big Band album - A Wrinkle in Swingtime. She was chosen by the City of Sydney as guest star and co-judge of their Cabaret Convention. She starred in a tour of Forever Swing!; received raves as the titular role of Erik and the Snow Maidens: A Musical Fantasia; starred in numerous cabaret shows, including Bennett Sings Piaf!; and formerly fronted the Florida Big Band, Sal Lucca's Music Masters. She is the recipient of the Mac Hansen Award, and a Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist. She is beyond delighted to be joining Amanda, whom she has long admired.




Music Duo THE BRAVE COLLIDE To Debut At New York Irish Center May 5 Photo
Music Duo THE BRAVE COLLIDE To Debut At New York Irish Center May 5
The Irish folk-pop duo The Brave Collide consisting of Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew and Brian McGrane, of Celtic Tenors fame, launch their debut US tour at the NY Irish Center on Friday May 5, at 7pm.
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August Photo
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August
54 Below will present '54 Sings Bo Burnham,' a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham.
Gavin Lee to Present STEPPIN OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at Birdland Photo
Gavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at Birdland
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee – making his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” – on Monday, May 29 at 7:00 PM.
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July Photo
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July
54 BELOW will present the return of Emmy winner Liz Callaway in her new solo show Screen Gems on July 6 – 8 & 11 at 7:00pm.

