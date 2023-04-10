Elena Bennett Joins Amanda Reckonwith At Pangea, April 15

Broadway's D. Sabella is AMANDA RECKONWITH in concert with special guest star, Elena Bennett at New York's trendy PANGEA. April 15, 2023 @ 7:00PM, 178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Street). $25 Music Cover (Cash at the door) / $20 food/beverage minimum per person (credit cards accepted). 7pm (Dinner seating 6:15pm) Reservation link: Click Here or call 212-995-0900

International sensation and Broadway legend in her own mind, Amanda Reckonwith performs in concert at PANGEA, razzle-dazzling with high comedy and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to marry, have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known to the world as her generation's most beloved "Spento" soprano (aka "belter"). Amanda returns to stage, ready once again to take the musical world by storm, or force if needed!

Elena Bennett joins Amanda for the April showing. Elena produced the legendary Big Band album - A Wrinkle in Swingtime. She was chosen by the City of Sydney as guest star and co-judge of their Cabaret Convention. She starred in a tour of Forever Swing!; received raves as the titular role of Erik and the Snow Maidens: A Musical Fantasia; starred in numerous cabaret shows, including Bennett Sings Piaf!; and formerly fronted the Florida Big Band, Sal Lucca's Music Masters. She is the recipient of the Mac Hansen Award, and a Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist. She is beyond delighted to be joining Amanda, whom she has long admired.