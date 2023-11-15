Edmund Bagnell to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM. The countdown to the holidays is on, and through music and humor Bagnell shares his heartfelt and humorous recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season. This new show will feature selections from his 2020 USA Today top-ranked holiday album, Christmas at Home, along with Edmund’s original tunes. He will be joined on stage with actress and singer Kate Simone, and music director Mark Hartman on piano. For the concert, there is a $20-30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Before coming to New York, Bagnell’s “Home for the Holidays” will debut at the Smith Center in Las Vegas (11/28) and then move on to Hudson Valley, NY (12/14). Details are at Edmund-Bagnell.com. In addition, his Christmas tour with Well Strung will stop in San Francisco (11/30-12/2), Florida (12/8-9), Maine (12/22), and Cape Cod (12/29-30). Details are at Well-Strung.com.

Edmund Bagnell is a diverse artist, having performed as an actor, violinist, singer, and 1st violinist and singer in the internationally touring string quartet Well Strung, which released three chart-topping albums in the classical crossover genre and performed live three times on the NBC’s “Today” show. As an actor, Edmund was cast as Tobias Ragg during his senior year at NYU in the 1st National Tour of John Doyle’s staging of Sweeney Todd, which lead to a wide variety of acting roles in New York and across the country. In 2019, to rave reviews he premiered and toured internationally with his solo one man show, He Plays the Violin. In 2020, he released his first solo album, Christmas at Home, which was included on several “Best Of” lists including USA Today. This past summer, Edmund debuted his second solo show, Happy Days Are Here Again, and in the fall released a new EP The Road, which includes the original songs “The Water” and “The Road.” Edmund has an active tour schedule that brings him across the country and internationally. edmund-bagnell.com

At a recent show in New York City, his “smile took over the entire stage when he began his show at Birdland, and when he finished, the entire audience was smiling just as wide.” (Times Square Chronicles)

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM There is a $20-30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.

----------------------



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers – “Water Under the Bridge”

Singer and actress Karen Akers will return with her concert featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings — works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona’s Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason – “Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!”

With Karen’s unique interpretations of holiday classics, old and new, the holidays will never be the same. Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologues, this show includes a slinky arrangement of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” a heartfelt “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and more. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort, and features music direction by Christopher Denny on piano, with Tom Hubbard on bass. Mason is the star of Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her latest release Let the Music Play, featuring the title song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum