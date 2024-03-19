ENCHANTED Comes to Chelsea Table and Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Finally back on land after performing with Disney Cruise Line and Margaritaville at Sea, Clair will make her Chelsea Table and Stage and solo show DEBUT! Promising a night of unfiltered realness, Clair will bring her versatile vocals to every song, from ABBA to Sondheim and obviously, lot's of Disney. Get ready for a night of laughs, stories from the high seas, and pure unabashed joy with New York's favorite Amy Adams look alike.

The performance is on March 23 at 7PM at Chelsea Table and Stage.

Featuring

Jacob Kent

Greg Laucella

Ellie Wyman

Pianist: Noah Turner

Drums: Jeremy Tolsky

Guitar: Isaac Goldstein