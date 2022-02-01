Drag, Burlesque, And Varietease Arrives At Open Stage For One Night Only With THE HEARTBREAK CABARET 

Cabaret has become a commitment in the Open Stage repertoire and now the theatre company downtown is hosting a night of burlesque and drag!

The one night only event, The Heartbreak Cabaret, will be hosted by local artist Legs Akimbo and will feature performances by local talents Ashantidoll, Mxstress Lilith, Felicia O'Toole, Harlow Wyntour, Baby Flamingo, and Nebula Nova.

Whether you are single, married, or somewhere in-between, The Heartbreak Cabaret is bound to warm the heart and shock away the winter sadness this St. Valentine's eve! On Sunday, February 13, the doors open at 6:00pm and the show starts at 7:00pm. Taking place in The Studio Theatre, the night will be filled with vintage-inspired Valentine's kitsch with a rock and roll twist. Breaking away from the typical cabaret night at Open Stage (which fixed itself on showtunes and comedy), this night will be rooted around burlesque, drag, and varietease.

"There's nothing like a live varietease show," Legs Akimbo claimed. "It's a great way for folks to let loose, have fun, and challenge their own ideas about what they're allowed to enjoy."

Bringing single dollars is recommended to let the performers know that they are doing a good job. The show runs at Open Stage on Sunday, February 13 at 7:00pm at Open Stage's intimate Studio Theater, located at 25 North Court Street in downtown Harrisburg. For tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.