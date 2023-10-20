Dianne Fraser to Perform Songs From Debut Album YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE at Don't Tell Mama

Acclaimed Los Angeles cabaret artist Dianne Fraser will make a rare East Coast appearance in December to celebrate the release of her debut album, You and I – The Words and Music of Leslie Bricusse. The recording was arranged and produced by Todd Schroeder and is being released on the blujazz label. The show, directed by Laura Henry, will be at legendary theater district nightspot Don't Tell Mama on Dec. 6 2023 at 7PM. There is a music charge of $20 per person and a $20 minimum per person (must include two drinks). Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues. A light food menu is available in the cabaret rooms. Reservations online only at: https://tinyurl.com/dianne-fraser-you-and-i-the-words-and-music-of-leslie-bricusse.

The December 6th performance will include a special appearance by ﻿NY favorite and 2023's Bistro Award Winner for Best Vocalist Tim Connell in a duet with Dianne. Accompanying Dianne will be Todd Schroeder on Piano, Steve Doyle on Bass, and Dianne's sister, Denise Fraser, on Drums.

You and I – The Words and Music of Leslie Bricusse pays homage to the extraordinary talent of composer/lyricist Leslie Bricusse, whose songs for films including Goodbye, Mr. Chips, Doctor Dolittle, Scrooge, Goldfinger, Superman And Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and for the theater, including “Feeling Good,” “Who Can I Turn To?” and “What Kind of Fool Am I?”, are iconic.

Dianne Fraser regularly presents and performs in live Broadway-themed musical events, including many benefit concerts for non-profit organizations, such as The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), The Help Group, Music for Autism and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness.) Her long-running line-up show, AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY at Rockwell Table and Stage was nominated for a Los Angeles Regional Broadway World Award for Special Theatre Event. She has appeared in her critically acclaimed cabaret show, PART TIME DIVA, in venues in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Dianne has performed in regional theatre productions of The Boys From Syracuse (Bay Area Theatre Award Nomination), The Music Man, Tintypes, She Loves Me, Hello, Dolly!, Once Upon A Mattress, Oklahoma!, The Pirates Of Penzance, The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore. She has also produced several stage productions.

Dianne is a partner in management/production company Industry Entertainment Partners where she represents film and television writers. Prior to joining Industry she was Vice President of Series Packaging and TV Literary at ICM.

She joined ICM from boutique agency Major Clients Agency, which she co-owned.

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, Don't Tell Mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret! Countless luminaries have appeared or visited including Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few.

Visit Dianne Fraser online: www.diannefraser.com