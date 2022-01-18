DeAnne Stewart, Jakeim Hart & More to Star in REAL PEOPLE THINGS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Jakeim Hart (Sing Street), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) and Alan Mendez in REAL PEOPLE THINGS, an original musical written by Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec on February 10th at 9:45pm.

In REAL PEOPLE THINGS we eavesdrop on the intimate conversations between Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg after they match on a dating app and fall in love over text messages, phone calls and facetimes, leading up to the moment they have to put down their phones and risk it all to meet in person.

REAL PEOPLE THINGS by Janey Miles and Bela Konstancja plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 10th at 9:45PM. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.