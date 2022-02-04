Dawn Derow Will Present New Eydie Gorme Tribute Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Dawn Derow in "Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé" on March 8, 2022 at 7 PM. There is a pantheon of great American women vocalists of the 20th century that we know by simply saying their first name-Judy, Ella, Aretha, Barbra, Billie, Peggy, Patsy, Liza, Whitney, Celine. Another name belongs on that list, but it is often forgotten: EYDIE . . . as in GORME.

In Dawn Derow's loving tribute to one of America's most admired yet underrated women singers from the 1950s-1970s, the 2018 MAC Award winner as "Best Female Vocalist" breathes new life into songs Eydie Gormé turned into standards. With her renowned Music Director Ian Herman at piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums, Ms. Derow delivers superb arrangements of Gormé classic such as: "This Could Be The Start of Something Big," "It's Magic," "Frenesi," "If He Walked Into My Life," and many others. Ms. Derow's MAC Award-winning Director Jeff Harnar joins as her "Steve Lawrence" on-stage guest. As BroadwayWorld.com wrote: "Dawn Derow has put together a wonderful, enjoyable [Eydie Gormé tribute show] . . . Ms. Derow is in complete control-confident and strong, while exhibiting versatility and virtuosity . . ."

Dawn Derow in "Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 8 at 7 pm. There is a $40-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/dawn-derow-sings-eydie-gorme/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.