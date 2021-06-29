David Yazbek to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With a Preview of His New Musical DEAD OUTLAW

David Yazbek will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new concert on September 23, 2021 at 7 PM. The Tony Award-winning composer will present a full cycle of songs from the upcoming musical Dead Outlaw, co-written with collaborator Erik Della Penna, and performed by the composers and a full band.

Dead Outlaw is a true story about death, money, and fame-and all the other things that make this country run. Audiences will be treated to a rare opportunity to be among the first to hear the score of this thrilling new American musical.

Cover charges are $60-70 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seats available starting at $90. To purchase tickets, visit www.54below.com/outlaw or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

David Yazbek has won Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Obie, Drama Desk and many other awards for his work, which includes hundreds of songs, scores, and scripts for TV, Film, and Theater. His Broadway musicals, which include The Band's Visit, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and The Full Monty, have been seen in more than thirty countries. His TV credits include a stint as staff-writer on "Late Night with David Letterman" and the composer of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." He is a recording artist who has released five solo albums and produced many more, including his Broadway cast albums.

Erik Della Penna is a songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist living in New York City. He has written for and performed extensively with Hazmat Modine, Joan Baez, Natalie Merchant, Joan Osborne and David Yazbek. Erik has also written music for The New York Historical Society, A&E Television, and dozens of documentary films. His guitar and drum duo, Kill Henry Sugar, is currently recording their seventh collection of original songs. Erik's Wright Brothers musical, Kitty Hawk, is now in production at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

