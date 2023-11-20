Daniel Reichard to Present MR. CHRISTMAS at The Cutting Room in December

Broadway and concert performer, Daniel Reichard, is set to take the stage at The Cutting Room in New York City on December 19, 2023, at 8 PM for his highly-anticipated annual holiday show, “Mr. Christmas!” This engagement marks Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.

While performing the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys in 2006, Reichard took to the cabaret stage on a night-off to present a sold-out holiday show at the Metropolitan Room, and returned the next December, beginning an annual tradition. Reichard would go on to present new versions at the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, the Triad, Haswell Green's, and Pangea. “Mr. Christmas!” will include holiday songs from the worlds of film, Broadway, and radio–songs never performed in previous editions and favorites from Christmas shows past.

Reichard said, “I can barely believe this is the fifteenth one. It makes me feel so grateful that people come back year after year to celebrate the season with me, and there have been folks who have come to every single iteration!”

The show will be music directed by Reichard's longtime collaborator, Jesse Vargas, who will be joined by Alex Wyatt on the drums, Brian Holtz on the bass, David Cinquegrana on the guitar, Justin Vance on the reeds, and Jay Webb on the trumpet.

Reichard made his New York City theatre debut in Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Celebration. He played Candide in New York City Opera's Candide, Keith Haring in The Public Theater's Radiant Baby, Man in The Thing About Men, Emmet Otter in Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas. He is a founding member of the vocal group, “The Midtown Men,” with his fellow Jersey Boys co-stars, Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, and J. Robert Spencer.

Don't miss this extraordinary holiday show as Daniel Reichard brings the magic of the season to The Cutting Room in 2023. Get into the holiday spirit and share the joy of "Mr. Christmas" with family and friends.

Event Details:

Title: Mr. Christmas: A Holiday Extravaganza with Daniel Reichard

Date: December 19th, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd St NY NY 10016

Tickets: VIP 80 dollars, General Admission 60 dollars

For more information, please visit Click Here