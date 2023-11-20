Daniel Reichard to Present MR. CHRISTMAS at The Cutting Room in December

Get into the holiday spirit and share the joy of "Mr. Christmas" with family and friends.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 2 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Eight - The Wild Card Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Eight

Daniel Reichard to Present MR. CHRISTMAS at The Cutting Room in December

Broadway and concert performer, Daniel Reichard, is set to take the stage at The Cutting Room in New York City on December 19, 2023, at 8 PM for his highly-anticipated annual holiday show, “Mr. Christmas!” This engagement marks Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.

While performing the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys in 2006, Reichard took to the cabaret stage on a night-off to present a sold-out holiday show at the Metropolitan Room, and returned the next December, beginning an annual tradition. Reichard would go on to present new versions at the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, the Triad, Haswell Green's, and Pangea. “Mr. Christmas!” will include holiday songs from the worlds of film, Broadway, and radio–songs never performed in previous editions and favorites from Christmas shows past.

Reichard said, “I can barely believe this is the fifteenth one. It makes me feel so grateful that people come back year after year to celebrate the season with me, and there have been folks who have come to every single iteration!”

The show will be music directed by Reichard's longtime collaborator, Jesse Vargas, who will be joined by Alex Wyatt on the drums, Brian Holtz on the bass, David Cinquegrana on the guitar, Justin Vance on the reeds, and Jay Webb on the trumpet.

Reichard made his New York City theatre debut in Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Celebration. He played Candide in New York City Opera's Candide, Keith Haring in The Public Theater's Radiant Baby, Man in The Thing About Men, Emmet Otter in Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas. He is a founding member of the vocal group, “The Midtown Men,” with his fellow Jersey Boys co-stars, Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, and J. Robert Spencer.

Don't miss this extraordinary holiday show as Daniel Reichard brings the magic of the season to The Cutting Room in 2023. Get into the holiday spirit and share the joy of "Mr. Christmas" with family and friends.

Event Details:

  • Title: Mr. Christmas: A Holiday Extravaganza with Daniel Reichard
  • Date: December 19th, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd St NY NY 10016
  • Tickets: VIP 80 dollars, General Admission 60 dollars

For more information, please visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martins CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joes Pub Is a Winner! Photo
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

When the charismatic bartender at Joe’s Pub takes it upon himself to kick off the evening with an unprompted “I've seen this show three times. It's unbelievable,” you just know you're in for an extraordinary experience. And let me assure you, he wasn't exaggerating. It's not just great; it's freakin' awesome.

2
John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin Play ROULETTE Photo
John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin Play ROULETTE

There are two chances left to see Cassette Roulette - don't miss the chance to get in on the action!

3
Joshua Henry Gets Audience Up Photo
Joshua Henry Gets Audience Up

The future looms brightly on the horizon for this tremendous talent. I look forward to seeing him in future shows where the lights are bright on Broadway.

4
GR42 X 2 Makes For A Great Day Of Cabaret Photo
GR42 X 2 Makes For A Great Day Of Cabaret

On Saturday afternoon, Green Room 42 was home to an “experiment” for pianist and composer Kevin Winebold, as the talented musician has been toying with the idea of a monthly variety show. Come Saturday evening, Green Room 42 saw another show teeming with variety - the Australian Theatre Festival (ATF) NYC’s Cabaret!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING

Recommended For You