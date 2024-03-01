Dan Michael to Perform I WAS HERE at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret

Dan Michel will present "I Was Here" at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret on March 17, 22, and 24.

Dan Michel has been part of the performing staff at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret for over 20 years. The time has come for him to retire but first, let's celebrate the memories, merriment and music during that time.

With musical director George Howe, "I Was Here" will feature favorite songs and some new ones, along with stories from many years of singing and slinging drinks. Also, each night will feature special guests!

Don't miss what promises to be a fun evening!