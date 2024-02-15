DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S Adds Additional Weekly Performances

Drag Me To Joanne’s, the free speakeasy drag show at Joanne Trattoria, will now add an additional performance every Wednesday. The first performance will start at 5:30pm and the second performance will start at 7:30pm.



Weekly performances began yesterday, Wednesday, February 14 with a sold-out opening night which was hosted by Jupiter Genesis and featured performances by special guests MARIYEA and Angel Au.



Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga’s parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.

Hosted by the sensational Jupiter Genesis, the show will rotate New York’s best drag artists from week to week (and yes, there will be ample Lady Gaga action). The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever.

Vidana and Lana Ja’Rae will be the special guests on Wednesday, February 21 while Paloma and Blair Bitch are set to perform on Wednesday. February 28. Joanne Trattoria’s full Italian menu will be available during performances.



A one-of-a-kind experience, Drag Me To Joanne’s is the only free weekly speakeasy drag show on the Upper West Side. For reservations, text ‘DRAG’ to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.



Drag Me To Joanne’s is produced exclusively by Jessee O of G L I T A NYC and co-produced by Jupiter Genesis.