Last night Stella Katherine Cole, Luke Hawkins, Jason Graae, Pedro Coppeti, Ashley Ryan and Lee Roy Reams performed in Scott Siegel’s 'Hit Songs From Broadway’s Great Revivals.'

June 11, 2022

I don’t know if Peggy Lee ever performed in Del Ray Beach but last night Ann Hampton Callaway masterly brought the music and life of the sultry-voiced Jazz singer of ‘Fever’ to a packed audience in the Arts Garage. The patrons were in for an added treat as Ann, who is also a gifted pianist accompanied herself for this engagement.