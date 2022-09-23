Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

D'Arcy Drollinger Presents SQREAM At Oasis, Beginning October 5

Get ready for the 90s slasher sing-along of your teenage dreams!

Sep. 23, 2022  
D'Arcy Drollinger Presents SQREAM At Oasis, Beginning October 5

D'Arcy Drollinger presents SQREAM An Oasis Arts + Ray of Light Production, October 14 - November 5.

Do you like scary movie drag parodies???

Get ready for the 90s slasher sing-along of your teenage dreams! From the production team that brought you last year's smash-hit The Rocky Horror Show comes SQREAM, an all-new immersive drag horror parody set to the hit songs of the 1990s.

Join Neve, Courteney, Drew & more as they navigate a super queer whodunnit musical that spans the entire OASIS. Who will survive? Who is the killer behind the gay Ghostface mask? How are they going to do the garage door scene? Are they seriously using "MMMbop?!" Find out in a night of singing, dancing, blood-drenched comedy that's as campy, sexy, & gory as your millennial adolescence.

There are three entrance times for SQREAM: 6:30pm, 6:45pm, and 7pm. All three entrance times on the same night will lead you to the same showing. VIP tickets are seated, General Admission is standing. OASIS is ADA accessible - if you need accommodations, please email boxoffice@sfoasis.com.


September 23, 2022

