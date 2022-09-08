Cristina Fontanelli Returns to 54 Below By Popular Demand

Back by popular demand, award-winning Italian Singer/PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Il Volo and Michael Buble, Cristina Fontanelli carries the Italian "torch" back to 54 Below in Be Italian Tu!

While the Feast of San Gennaro downtown is bursting with zeppole and sausages, Cristina's fans will feast on the best of Italian music, Sinatra, Broadway tunes and more while enjoying the delicious cuisine and drinks on 54th Street! Come celebrate supper club style with this "vocal genius" (The New York Sun) and "Diva della Canzone" (America Oggi).

Songs include the greatest Italian popular song hits, plus Merman, Sinatra, Sondheim, a touch of Callas, and more hits from the Great White Way, accompanied by her fabulous musicians whose Broadway credits are stellar! From her Italian-family roots in Little Italy, to the great concert and opera stages of the world sharing the bill with the greatest (Tony Bennett), to singing for Presidents and VIPs, to her Best Actress awards in International Film Festivals and her appearances on CBS-TV, appearing with TV stars such as Kevin James, this is a beloved entertainer that has shared her heart with audiences worldwide and now wants to melt yours - Italian-style! More info: www.cristinafontanelli.com