Composer/Lyricist Ben Caplan to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below

54 Below will present Ben Caplan Sings Ben Caplan. The esteemed venue, commonly nicknamed as Broadway's living room, will play host to the multi-hyphenate Caplan in his solo debut. The evening will feature a selection of Caplan's work performed by the composer himself backed up by a six piece band and backup vocalists Erin Clemente and Ana Portal.

Ben Caplan is a multi-hyphenate theater artist. Ben debuted his music at with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by an evening featuring selections from his debut mental health musical, I Don't Want to Talk About About It. Ben is a proud contributor to the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center including a concert of his music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in January 2020. Most recently, Ben premiered his collection of short musicals, Heart of the Moment, at 54 Below. Ben's work has been showcased by artists ranging from Tony Award winning actors to some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers. In addition, Ben has produced, music directed, and provided original orchestrations and arrangements for over fifty shows at 54 Below, including some of the venue's most popular concert series' such as 54 Celebrates The Muppets and 54/54/54, the latter boasting 54 Below's longest setlist. Ben is also an adjunct professor at NYU Steinhardt's Vocal Performance program. www.BenCaplanMusic.com

The show's description states: “After many years and dozens of concerts sitting behind the piano, Ben Caplan will finally be taking center stage at 54 Below in Ben Caplan Sings Ben Caplan! A multi-hyphenate writer, actor, music director, and producer of some of 54 Below's most popular shows, join Ben as he performs his music in his solo show debut. From past concerts to current projects to never-before-heard material, Ben will be serving up an eclectic collection of his songs with hilarious and heartfelt stories to boot. So get your tickets today and come join Ben for his most personal concert to date.”

Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot, MCC's The Connector) recently seen in his own solo debut produced and music directed by Caplan, will produce and direct the evening. Eli Schildkraut will serve as music director.

Ben Caplan Sings Ben Caplan plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, November 17th 2023 at 9:30pm. Tickets prices range from $25-$60 plus fees. Livestream tickets are available for $25 plus fees. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.