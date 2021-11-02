Complete Casting Announced For THE MUSIC OF: HEATHERS, THE MUSICAL at The Green Room 42

#%* ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW! School's back in session, the party's ON and the candy store is OPEN this November at The Green Room 42 with "The Music of: HEATHERS, The Musical." The rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy played a sold-out tryout in Los Angeles, before successful Off-Broadway and West End runs. While the show is a high energy, dark comedy, it opens conversation about deep issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement on Saturday, November 20th at 9:30 PM and will feature songs from the musical such as Beautiful, Candy Store, Dead Girl Walking, Seventeen and more.

The evening will be led by Victoria Vagasy (America's Got Talent, Songs For a New World,) Chandler Sinks (Shot Roots, Sweeney Todd), Emily Sweeney Goldstein (So You Think You Can Belt, Songs For a New World,) Francesca Panzara (Kinky Boots,) Jennifer Molson (Into the Woods, Guys and Dolls, Michelle Zink-Munoz (Screaming into the Void, Sister Act,) Ben Salus (Single Rider,) Steven Martella (Heathers, Legally Blonde,) Alison Lea Bender (Voice of Baby Shark, Broadway in Bryant Park,) Thani Brant (Fun Home, Spring Awakening,) Brian Sousis (Michael Anthony Theatrical's The Music of: Bare, In Concert,) Jack Mastrianni (A Christmas Story) and Katryna Marttala (Cabaret on the Couch, Broadway Sessions.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino with movement by Madeline Dunn music supervision by Skyler Fortgang.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.