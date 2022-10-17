Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

There's a new style of nightclub act for New Yorkers this holiday season.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

AirOtic Soiree is landing in New York in November! The show is a sexy and sensual circus-style cabaret show, featuring world-class acrobats unlike anything seen before. Audiences are immersed in an intense story of love, passion, sexuality and eroticism, while being treated to dinner and decadent dessert towers curated by celebrity chef Saul Montiel. Before and after the performance, selection of specialty cocktails will be available for purchase, and guests will also have the opportunity to meet the performers. The experience will take place at HK Hall, a historic NYC venue with striking decor in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Far from your local traveling circus, Airotic embraces - even highlights - the idea that aerial stunts and body contortions can be erotic. The show arrived in New York after touring in San Francisco and Washington DC, where it was enjoyed by over 20,000 people. Anyone who has an appreciation of the beauty of the human physique and the sheer skill required to carry out these acrobatic feats will take pleasure in the experience.

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

AirOtic is a one-of-a-kind night of immersive circus and cabaret entertainment. The extravagant costumes, seductive choreography, adonis physiques, unbelievable stunts, and circus artistry are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat!

Further information is available on the website HERE.

Information

Location: HK Hall, 605 W 48th St, NY 10036

Dates: Starting from November 4, 2022 running through 2023

Tickets: Available now and prices start at $80 - Available HERE.

About Les Fardadais

Les Farfadais and Co. established in 1998, is a French contemporary circus company known for their innovative approach and fantasy interpretation on entertainment which is featured in productions spanning globally. With casts composed of international world class artists specializing in cirque artistry, Les Farfadais uses its platform to create a sensory journey connecting with their audiences, leaving a lasting impression, both visually and emotionally

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Looks Like a Fun Time For An October 11th Birdland Theater AudiencePhotos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Looks Like a Fun Time For An October 11th Birdland Theater Audience
October 17, 2022

It was an especially festive week at THE LINEUP on October 11th and Matt Baker's got the proof.
Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4thCircus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th
October 17, 2022

AirOtic Soiree will give New Yorkers and guests to the Isle of Manhattan a fun, sexy, artistic new choice of their nightlife outings, beginning November 4th and running through to the new year.
Interview: Robert Bannon of REWIND at The Green Room 42Interview: Robert Bannon of REWIND at The Green Room 42
October 16, 2022

Actor, singer, teacher and chat show host Robert Bannon lands in the hot seat this week, as he prepares to go live at The Green Room 42, for a live recording.
Review: A BENEFIT FOR QUENTIN OLIVER LEE Fills 54 Below With All Things Beautiful, Loving, and HealingReview: A BENEFIT FOR QUENTIN OLIVER LEE Fills 54 Below With All Things Beautiful, Loving, and Healing
October 15, 2022

It was a truly special and important night at 54 Below when A BENEFIT FOR QUENTIN OLIVER LEE is presented.
Review: MARILYN MAYE Makes Magic at 54 Below But, This Time, With MercerReview: MARILYN MAYE Makes Magic at 54 Below But, This Time, With Mercer
October 14, 2022

The legendary Marilyn Maye is back at it again, with a brand-new show, and even though all MM shows are great, this one is particularly so.