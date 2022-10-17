Circus Cabaret AIROTIC SOIREE Will Open At HK Hall On November 4th

AirOtic Soiree is landing in New York in November! The show is a sexy and sensual circus-style cabaret show, featuring world-class acrobats unlike anything seen before. Audiences are immersed in an intense story of love, passion, sexuality and eroticism, while being treated to dinner and decadent dessert towers curated by celebrity chef Saul Montiel. Before and after the performance, selection of specialty cocktails will be available for purchase, and guests will also have the opportunity to meet the performers. The experience will take place at HK Hall, a historic NYC venue with striking decor in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

Far from your local traveling circus, Airotic embraces - even highlights - the idea that aerial stunts and body contortions can be erotic. The show arrived in New York after touring in San Francisco and Washington DC, where it was enjoyed by over 20,000 people. Anyone who has an appreciation of the beauty of the human physique and the sheer skill required to carry out these acrobatic feats will take pleasure in the experience.

AirOtic is a one-of-a-kind night of immersive circus and cabaret entertainment. The extravagant costumes, seductive choreography, adonis physiques, unbelievable stunts, and circus artistry are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat!

Information

Location: HK Hall, 605 W 48th St, NY 10036

Dates: Starting from November 4, 2022 running through 2023

Tickets: Available now and prices start at $80 - Available HERE.

About Les Fardadais

Les Farfadais and Co. established in 1998, is a French contemporary circus company known for their innovative approach and fantasy interpretation on entertainment which is featured in productions spanning globally. With casts composed of international world class artists specializing in cirque artistry, Les Farfadais uses its platform to create a sensory journey connecting with their audiences, leaving a lasting impression, both visually and emotionally