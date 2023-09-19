Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Return to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW will welcome back War Paint star Christine Ebersole and piano virtuoso Billy Stritch in I’ll be Home For Christmas on December 12-17 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/EbersoleStritch.

Join legendary two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I’ll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met!

Christine Ebersole is currently co-starring on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award®-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony® and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston with the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Follow Billy on Instagram @billystritch

Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch: I’ll Be Home For Christman plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 12-17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $85-$95 ($95-$106 with fees). Premiums are $150-$155 ($166.50-$171.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/EbersoleStritch. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.