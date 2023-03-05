Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christine Andreas Will Play TWO FOR THE ROAD At Café Carlyle

Tony Award nominated Broadway star will play April 18 and 19.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Christine Andreas Will Play TWO FOR THE ROAD At Café Carlyle

Christine Andreas, award-winning singer, actress, and two-time Tony nominee, will return to Café Carlyle for two nights only, April 18 and 19, with her show, Two For The Road. Andreas's performances had The New York Times accusing her of ...electrifying her audiences", "...transforming them with pure alchemy", and "...delicately killing with the sheer beauty of her voice".


Two For The Road is a riveting, rollicking musical journey of love and adventure that begins at The White House and spans all 7 continents. Christine Andreas and her Grammy-nominated husband, Martin Silvestri, present an evening of Broadway Classics and Gems of the American Songbook... from Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel.


Andreas's starring roles on Broadway include La Cage Aux Folles (w/Kelsey Grammar), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Words and Music (w/Sammy Cahn), Angel Street, Legs Diamond, Rags, Oklahoma!, On Your Toes and My Fair Lady. In concert, Andreas has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, to London's West End and Royal Festival Hall. Concerts with Mr. Silvestri were the basis for her award-winning CDs' which he produced: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set and PIAF - No Regrets.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle on April 18 and April 19 at 8:45pm. Pricing is as follows: $145 for Premium Seating, $95 for General Seating and $80 for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook for more information.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle

Christine Andreas was photographed by Stacy Sullivan



Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbooks Ninth Annual Ides Of March Ex Photo
Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbook's Ninth Annual Ides Of March Extravaganza
Brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano are back at the famous cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama for the ninth iteration of their annual Ides of March Extravaganza, their first live concert since 2019! The 9th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza will take place on March 19th at 7pm.
Julie Benko Joins Jason Kravits At Birdland Photo
Julie Benko Joins Jason Kravits At Birdland
OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.
Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater Photo
Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater
OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the award winning, completely improvised musical, returns to Birdland Theater on March 27th at 8:30pm.
Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD Photo
Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Faye Telemaco-Beane and more in 54 Below Sings Carrie Underwood on April 2nd at 9:30pm. Whether you know her from season 4 of “American Idol” or from playing “Before He Cheats” loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be “Blown Away” by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Julie Benko Will Join OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits at Birdland TheaterJulie Benko Will Join OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits at Birdland Theater
March 13, 2023

OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.
NYC Cabaret Convention Alum Robert Whorton Will Play And Live Stream BECAUSE OF YOU From Nashville's Jazz CaveNYC Cabaret Convention Alum Robert Whorton Will Play And Live Stream BECAUSE OF YOU From Nashville's Jazz Cave
March 11, 2023

One-time New York cabaret artist and alumn of both the New York City and Chicago Cabaret Conventions Robert Whorton will make an appearance at the Nashville Jazz Workshop on March 16th
Photos: March 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Matt BakerPhotos: March 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Matt Baker
March 10, 2023

Matt Baker does his usual lightning quick capturing of the antics and the artists at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER.
SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Will Return To Café Carlyle March 13 & April 3SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Will Return To Café Carlyle March 13 & April 3
March 9, 2023

The ever-popular Seth Rudetsky will play two completely different shows this month and next.
Daphne Always To Bring BY A THREAD Residency To The Laurie BeechmanDaphne Always To Bring BY A THREAD Residency To The Laurie Beechman
March 9, 2023

Daphne Always will begin a monthly residency on Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.
share