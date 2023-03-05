Christine Andreas Will Play TWO FOR THE ROAD At Café Carlyle

Christine Andreas, award-winning singer, actress, and two-time Tony nominee, will return to Café Carlyle for two nights only, April 18 and 19, with her show, Two For The Road. Andreas's performances had The New York Times accusing her of ...electrifying her audiences", "...transforming them with pure alchemy", and "...delicately killing with the sheer beauty of her voice".



Two For The Road is a riveting, rollicking musical journey of love and adventure that begins at The White House and spans all 7 continents. Christine Andreas and her Grammy-nominated husband, Martin Silvestri, present an evening of Broadway Classics and Gems of the American Songbook... from Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel.



Andreas's starring roles on Broadway include La Cage Aux Folles (w/Kelsey Grammar), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Words and Music (w/Sammy Cahn), Angel Street, Legs Diamond, Rags, Oklahoma!, On Your Toes and My Fair Lady. In concert, Andreas has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, to London's West End and Royal Festival Hall. Concerts with Mr. Silvestri were the basis for her award-winning CDs' which he produced: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set and PIAF - No Regrets.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle on April 18 and April 19 at 8:45pm. Pricing is as follows: $145 for Premium Seating, $95 for General Seating and $80 for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle

Christine Andreas was photographed by Stacy Sullivan