Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke Release Album and Have Concert Under New Band Name, STEREO DAWN

Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke will release an album under the band name, Stereo Dawn!

Dwan (Finding Neverland, Enter Laughing) and music director/orchestrator Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Rent) will have an album release show at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 6.

Inspired by singer-songwriters of the 90s, boy bands of the 2000s, and contemporary music of today, this duo will be joined by some of New York's best musicians to perform a set of original tunes from their debut album. With years of experience bringing new musicals to life on Broadway, regionally and across the world, Stereo Dawn has new music on the horizon.

For more information, visit https://54below.com/events/stereo-dawn/.





