Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of acclaimed international artist Ari Axelrod and his award-winning show “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” for two performances, on Monday, October 23 and Monday, October 30, both at 7:00 PM. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen,” the concert spotlights Jewish vitality and Jewish culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbie’s Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky. The evening features music director and arranger Mike Stapleton on piano, Nathan See on flute and clarinet, Sam Quiggins on cello, and Josh Roberts on percussion. Larry Yurman serves as Music Consultant. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Ari Axelrod was named one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in the country by The Jewish Week. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Artistry in Song. “A Place for Us” began with a sold-out run at the historic Birdland Jazz Club, featuring six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. It has since grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world, and garnered him a BroadwayWorld Award and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist in 2020. His debut solo show “Taking the Wheel” – directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck – has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari’s work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. His debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland, is now available on all streaming platforms.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage



UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE





Friday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.



Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.



Monday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

MARK MACKILLOP

“Live and UnPhotoshopped”

Mark MacKillop (Anastasia, West Side Story, Dirty Dancing) returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for a stripped-down, intimate performance. Join Mark for an evening of singing and oversharing. Come see why the Huffington Post said he “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats.”



Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.



Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.



Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM

MARISSA MULDER

“Girl Talk: A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present”

Award-winning singer Marissa Mulder was called “extraordinary” by The New York Times. Also praised for her emotional depth as a storyteller, she dives into a wide range of powerful songwriting divas, from Dolly Parton and Kate Bush to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. These women are fearless truth-tellers and courageous trailblazers who continue to empower their listeners. Ms. Mulder is honored to sing their songs and tell their stories. The show features Jon Weber on piano and John Miller on bass. Time Out New York called Mulder “one of the cabaret world’s biggest breakout successes of the past five years.” She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, 54 Below, Birdland, and Joe’s Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She also appeared on NPR’s “Piano Jazz.” Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noël Coward Awards, as well as three MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year.



