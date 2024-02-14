Chelsea Table + Stage To Present THE FEMME FATALE With GPC Entertianment

GPC Entertainment will kick off its 2024 season at Chelsea Table + Stage on March 16th, 2024 with the Femme Fatale - an evening of glitz, glamour, and empowerment paying homage to the indomitable spirit of fierce women..

The show blends a variety of acts including harmonious melodies from vocal group - The Sirens, showgirls, tap dancing, drag, circus arts, comedy, and burlesque to fully capture the beauty, strength, and intellect of the female dynamic. Who run the world? Girls!

The Femme Fatale is directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members Andrea Palesh, Annie Ester, Briawna Jackson, Bridget Bose, Jesse "JesShe" Wintermute, Latosha Mitchell, Maddie Crump, Melissa Buriak, Rachel Caron, Tanya Chauhan, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, and Zoe Harris. Guest performances will feature talents new to GPC Da'Mar Levi, Jo Walker, and Meg Chizek.

Femme Fatale runs for one night only, at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com

More About GPC Entertainment

GPC is an NYC-based theater production company that creates multi-disciplinary music and dance variety cabaret shows - blending musical theater, pop culture, vintage cabaret, and vaudeville influences. The company's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube alone. Founded in 2014, the company was created when an Upper West Side restaurant commissioned founder Bridget Bose to produce a cabaret show for the restaurant. The initial mission was simple, and remains the same to this day: Create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfill their guilty performing pleasures. After a nine-month run, the company moved the show downtown to the world-famous Duplex Cabaret Theater - where they sold out monthly shows for years. The notoriety that GPC gained from their performances at The Duplex has lead to performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center; New York Fashion Week; Feinstein's/54 Below; Chelsea Table + Stage; The Cutting Room; DROM; The Triad; The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret; Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago; and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver; Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Belize; and Resorts World, Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, the company formed, The Sirens, a female vocal group that seamlessly blends retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theater stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns, and has since incorporated virtual programming, film productions, and site specific works into its repertoire. They continue to innovate their business and art and produce monthly variety shows in NYC and beyond. Produced and directed by a female-led team, GPC also focuses on providing performance and production opportunities for female-identifying artists and art that celebrates the femme experience. For more information, please visit www.gpc-entertainment.com.

MORE ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.