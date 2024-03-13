Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Broadway, Concert And Recording Artist Rosemary Loar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway, concert and recording artist Rosemary Loar, celebrating her new album Vagabond Heart, on Friday, May 3 at 7:00 PM.

After appearing on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, Chess, You Can't Take It with You and more, Loar revisits her love of jazz in her newest and most musically ambitious show yet, which launches her twelfth album. This is an evening of out-of-the-box arrangements and hilarious, heartbreaking stories about how the music was chosen. She sings well know standards, original compositions, and classic Broadway songs – all with a twist. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, and features music director Frank Ponzio on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Vito Lesczak on drums.

Tickets are $25-$60, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Rosemary Loar fell in love with jazz the first time she heard Billie Holiday sing on a scratchy old 78 LP. And sing jazz is what she did when she first came to New York, working in many of the city's legendary downtown jazz spots. But Broadway beckoned. Then after, five Broadway shows, four national tours and numerous regional productions later, Rosemary returned to her first love. To celebrate her return, she released her debut jazz/cabaret album, The Quando Swing, in 2008. In the past few years, that album was followed by Harry Met the Duke – celebrating Harold Arlen and Duke Ellington – and Sting, Stang, Stung, featuring jazz arrangements of Sting's music. www.rosemaryloar.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamorous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.