Charlie Romo Presents 'My Funny Valentine: A Swingin' Celebration Of Love & Romance' At The Green Room 42

Love is in the air! For one night only on Friday, February 7th, Charlie Romo returns to The Green Room 42 in NYC with his brand new show-My Funny Valentine: A Swingin' Celebration of Love & Romance!

Backed by an incomparable band, the award-winning contemporary crooner and special guest Jeanine Bruen perform timeless standards, classic romantic songs from the Great American Songbook, and much more in this special Valentine's show!

For tickets, visit:

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/i6fmPpsRgeyn2bNDs67W/1581120000000?fbclid=IwAR2GhWuVsWXCdwA17Gi_TwdsmmUCPJK3hFKksllJbFaFuk2Dtlr46xUEFg0





