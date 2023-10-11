Charles Sanchez Brings LIFE IS FABULOUS! to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

On Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 9:30 pm, the Laurie Beechman Theatre presents a touching evening, marking the 20th anniversary of Charles Sanchez's HIV/AIDS diagnosis, led by the indomitable Mr. Sanchez himself and featuring the brilliant compositions of Joel B. New.

Charles takes center stage in this one-night-only concert to share tales of his journey, highlighted by the comedic theatre songs exclusively crafted for him by the optimistically talented Joel B. New. This is a story of resilience, laughter, and yes, a touch of cabaret mischief.

Joining Charles onstage is the immensely talented music director Gillian Berkowitz on the keys, Wesley Bourland on bass, and James Pingenot on percussion, ensuring the evening resonates with an unmistakable Broadway vibe.

Event Details:

Venue: Laurie Beechman Theatre, NYC

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4th, 2023, 9:30 pm

Tickets: $25 (Additional $25 food and/or beverage minimum per guest)

About the Artists:

Charles Sanchez is not just an acclaimed artist, but a beacon for many. From performances in R.E.D. Hat Fight Club to his award-winning web series, Merce, Charles uses every platform to tell stories that need to be told. Openly living with HIV, he's also a prominent voice in the literary scene with features in leading publications such as TheBody.com, HuffPost's Queer Voices, and more.

Gillian Berkowitz is a musical force to be reckoned with. With over 40 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows to her credit, she has left an indelible mark on the musical theatre scene. Currently, she's showcasing her talent at the Shubert Theatre in Marc Shaiman's Some Like It Hot. Her past works are a testament to her unparalleled prowess, from her involvement in The Lehman Trilogy to her onstage performance in To Kill A Mockingbird.

Joel B. New is a master of many trades. An award-winning composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, educator, and performer, his works have been celebrated globally. From projects like Tempting Mr. Lincoln and R.E.D. Hat Fight Club to his solo EP Cabot Cove, Joel's touch is evident in each piece, making it unique and unforgettable.

This night promises a blend of humor, music, and heartfelt moments that will stay with you long after the curtains close. An intimate concert with a trio of exceptional artists awaits you.