Celebrate Valentine's Day With Ann Hampton Callaway - LET'S FALL IN LOVE

Sunday, February 14 at 7 PM EST.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Ann Hampton Callaway - Let's Fall In Love - An evening of the most gorgeous love songs! Celebrate Valentine's Day (Sunday, February 14 at 7 PM EST) in the comfort and safety of your own home, enjoying the wonderful vocal and piano artistry of Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway. Her full one-hour set will feature cherished love songs and her beautiful originals to embrace us in this challenging time. Get tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/y5lg7r9f

About Ann Hampton Callaway:

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.


IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

