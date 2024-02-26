Caveat to Present the Return of BADA SWING! in March

Caveat will be hosting the return of 'Bada Swing!' written/performed by musicians/comedians, Josh Nasser (Comedy Central, Vulture) and Michelle Chan Bennett (Vulture, UCB) with music direction from Andy Bell (Ars Nova) as well as direction from Shem Pennant (Ars Nova, UCB). The show will feature an opening set from Kyle Gordon (TikTok).

That's right, America! It's time to give the people what they want...a lounge-jazz musical about two disgusting old men. The boys are back, baby! Bobby Bingus and Tommy Linguini, two 1960's crooners whose careers, livers, and opinions have seen better days. This once-in-a-lifetime reunion concert promises you undeniable chemistry while performing their greatest hits. However after a deep-seated conflict is revealed, the audience will witness two legends attempt to avoid vulnerability at all costs. Bobby and Tommy's decline mirrors the evolution of gender and acceptable conduct. Everything is sure to go perfectly. They guarantee it!

Bada Swing! Plays at Caveat on Saturday, March 16th 2024 at 7PM.

Further information and tickets can be found on the show's official event page at:

https://www.caveat.nyc/events/bada-swing-3-16-2024