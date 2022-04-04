Cate Hayman & Georgia Mendes to Star in YAMAHA MAMAS at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Cate Hayman & Georgia Mendes in Yamaha Mamas Sunday, April 17th, 2022, at 9:30PM. For one night only, Cate Hayman and Georgia Mendes will join forces for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse diva tunes at Feinstein's/54 Below. These two divas have been best friends since freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University. The duo will be joined by Musical Director Alexander Tom and a slew of your favorite Broadway actors for an evening that promises to contain some of the most epic vocal gymnastics Feinstein's/54 Below has ever seen. You will laugh and cry as these upcoming Broadway starlets belt their cares away. Double the diva, double the fun - don't miss this epic night!

Joining Cate & Georgia will be the star of Broadway's hit shows The Phantom of the Opera, A Little Night Music, Cats, Sara Jean Ford and current star of The Little Prince, Iris Beaumier. Also Joining the Mama's will be Hanna Berggren (Adirondack Theater) Benny Benack ( Cafe Carley). With Musical Direction by Alexander Tom (Head of Musical Theatre at PACE) and produced by Evan Schild (POTUS, Paradise Square, Fairycakes)

Cate Hayman And Georgia Mendes: Yamaha Mamas plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 14th, 2022. There is a $25- $60. cover charge and $25. food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CATE HAYMAN AND Georgia Mendes

Cate Hayman is a semi-recent graduate from Carnegie Mellon University where she received her BFA in Drama. Past roles include: Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Charity in Sweet Charity. She is a recipient of an SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Principal Actress. Georgia's professional debut was at The Muny performing in the Unsinkable Molly Brown. During her time at Carnegie Mellon University she played Aphra Behn in Or, Rosie in Cabaret, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. She currently lives in NYC. She'd like to thank her partner in crime, Cate Hayman, for inspiring her everyday, the village it took to put this show together, and her friends and family for coming to support! Enjoy the show!

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins