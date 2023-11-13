Cast Set for THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS at Don't Tell Mama

How many talented performers can you fit on a small stage? The answer will be revealed when the cast of This Is Me! Sharon K Janda & Friends hits the stage at Don't Tell Mama Nov. 29 & Dec. 2, 2023. Sharon K Janda will be joined by 2 vocalists and 5 talented musicians and bring the music to life. Meet the cast!

SHARON K JANDA

Principal Vocalist

Sharon K Janda has the grit of her Motown roots and the variety and magic of Broadway. Having sold out Detroit and NYC venues in the past, she once again brings her talents to Don't Tell Mama with her all new show, This is Me! Sharon K Janda & Friends. Backed by world class musicians and vocalists, Sharon takes you on a unique musical journey. Sharon is a featured singer with the Duke Ellington Orchestra and is currently collaborating on a new theatre work that will bring a legend of the past to life.

GLAFKOS KONTEMENIOTIS

Musical Director / Piano

A jazz pianist and composer originally from Cyprus, "mesmerized" by the sounds of jazz at an early age, Glafkos Kontemeniotis has been an active performer, arranger and composer since he moved to New York in 1988. A side man, pianist and arranger for many well received recordings, he has released his first recording as a leader entitled "Progress" in 2010. His second release as a leader entitled "Yugen" released in September 2019 , features a program of all original compositions and a few of New York's finest musicians, Joel Frahm, Marcus Maclaurine and Dave Meade. His work has been described as "unmistakably personal", a sound that incorporates elements and echoes from various musical and emotional experiences.

CHARLY KAY

vocalist

Charly Kay is a third generation musician and entertainer with over two decades of experience in the industry. Charly is known for her powerful vocals, ability to play around with harmony/ melody and her attention to musical detail. With influences ranging from jazz all the way over to rock and nearly everything in-between, Charly has an eclectic view of how music can be sung and leans into every opportunity to make every song her very own, while still paying homage to the artists that came before her and paved the way.

IZZE STEIN

vocalist

Izze Stein is a singer/songwriter in NYC. She performs regularly at Birdland, the Wallace Lounge, the Ellington, Prohibition, and the Arthouse Hotel. She also has made appearances at the Apollo, Nublu, the Flatiron Room, Smalls, The Duplex, Mezzrow, the Green Room 42, and 54 Below. Izze writes and sings her original music all over NYC; she is a Sofar Sounds artist and earlier this year released her first music video of her song, "Talk To Me."

Bass

Tony Lannen has been a professional bassist since the age of 12. Originally from Detroit, MI. he has called NYC home since 2010. Tony follows in the footsteps of his mentor, renowned bassist, Bob Cranshaw and brings passion and expertise to each and every gig. His Motown roots come through as well as his classical training. Tony enjoys playing with a variety of musicians and can be heard at numerous venues throughout the NYC area.

DPhiladelphia born musician David F. Gibson is paving his way toward that pantheon of jazz. greats. Paying all the dues required to develop his prodigious talent. Gibson has earned an impeccable reputation in the jazz world. He's one of the rare drummers who can jump into any groove and swing or stretch out dynamically. dynamically. David connects the audience to an experience of jazz as an entertaining and challenging American art form.

DANIEL BENNETT

Saxophone / Clarinet

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett is a touring woodwind performer and composer. The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as, "a mix of jazz, folk and minimalism." Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, NPR and the Boston Globe. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling as a composer. Daniel Bennett is an endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.

CHRISTOPHER HOFFMAN

Cello

Christopher Hoffman is a cellist, composer, producer, engineer and filmmaker. He has worked with Yoko Ono, Henry Threadgill, Iron & Wine and Bleachers. He currently performs in Henry Threadgill's Pulitzer Prize winning ensemble Zooid, Anat Cohen Tentet, Kenny Warren Trio, Tony Malaby, Michael Blake, and Darius Jones. Christopher continues to create his own projects.

Reservations are now open!

Weds. Nov. 29 7:30pm

and

Sat. Dec. 2 9:00pm

Don't Tell Mama 343 W. 46th Street, NY, NY 10036