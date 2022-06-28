Caroline Shaw, Angélica Negrón, and Raquel Acevedo Klein Will Be Live at Caramoor Next Month

Angélica Negrón, Caroline Shaw and Raquel Acevedo Klein will premiere collaborative new music at Caramoor in Katonah, NY on Thursday, July 21 at 7:00pm. There will also be a Post-Show Talkback with Helga Davis.

This remarkable triple-threat collective of vocalist/instrumentalist/composers will join forces for an evening of new music and improvisations inspired by their desire to conceive music in a deeply collaborative space where no one is in charge, and everyone can come to the table. Following the performance, Klein (voice, electronics), Shaw (voice, viola, electronics), and Negrón (voice, accordion, electronics) will join the multidisciplinary artist Helga Davis for a post-show talkback.

Tickets to this event start at $40 and are available to purchase now.