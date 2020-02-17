Carnegie Mellon School of Drama 2020 is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

The 2020 graduating class of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama will present an evening of song & storytelling at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join the cast of graduating students and their special Broadway guests in celebrating with musical numbers from the Broadway canon and beyond.

Featuring performances by the current class and notable Broadway CMU alumni (to be announced), this event is certainly not one to be missed.

Founded in 1914, the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is both the oldest conservatory training and the first degree-granting drama institution in the United States. Past alumni have performed and originated roles on Broadway in shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Newsies, Fiddler on the Roof, and Kinky Boots.

Musical Theatre Class of 2020 IN Carnegie Mellon University SCHOOL OF DRAMA NYC 2020 Cabaret plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 9th at 11:30pm. There is a $25-$45 cover charge and 2 item or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Carnegie Mellon University Musical Theatre Class of 2020

The Musical Theatre class of 2020 includes Ben Cherington, Trevor Clarida, Patrick Davis, Allison Ferebee, Henri Fitzmaurice, Catherine Hayman, Dylan T. Jackson, Georgia Mendes, Daniel Neale, Hagan Oliveras, Katherine Sacks, Atticus Shaindlin, Emily Suarez & Ava Yaghmaie.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You