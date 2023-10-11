Candace Bushnell Returns to The Green Room 42

NY icon Candace Bushnell returns to NYC for 4 shows only at THE GREEN ROOM 42 with her one-woman show "True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City" Wednesday October 11at 7pm; Thursday October 12 at 7pm; Saturday October 14 at 9:30pm; and a special "Sunday Brunch at 1" show on October 15.

Originally directed by Broadway's Lorin Latarro at The Daryl Roth Theatre, the show was a NY times Critic's Pick. Bushnell takes the audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City. From Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond, she shares her remarkable stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.

For Tickets: Click Here