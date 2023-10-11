Candace Bushnell Returns to The Green Room 42

Performances run October 11-15.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below Photo 4 Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below

Candace Bushnell Returns to The Green Room 42

Candace Bushnell Returns to The Green Room 42

NY icon Candace Bushnell returns to NYC for 4 shows only at THE GREEN ROOM 42 with her one-woman show "True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City" Wednesday October 11at 7pm; Thursday October 12 at 7pm; Saturday October 14 at 9:30pm; and a special "Sunday Brunch at 1" show on October 15.

Originally directed by Broadway's Lorin Latarro at The Daryl Roth Theatre, the show was a NY times Critic's Pick. Bushnell takes the audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City. From Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond, she shares her remarkable stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.

For Tickets: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Charles Sanchez Brings LIFE IS FABULOUS! to The Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo
Charles Sanchez Brings LIFE IS FABULOUS! to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

On Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 9:30 pm, the Laurie Beechman Theatre presents a touching evening, marking the 20th anniversary of Charles Sanchez's HIV/AIDS diagnosis, led by the indomitable Mr. Sanchez himself and featuring the brilliant compositions of Joel B. New.

2
Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings CHANGE HAPPENS to the Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings CHANGE HAPPENS to the Green Room 42 This Month

Broadway luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani and TV star brings her autobiographical cabaret, CHANGE HAPPENS to The Green Room 42, as she ponders the meaning of life. Learn more about the show here!

3
MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON Encores At DTM Photo
MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON Encores At DTM

It is a brave artist indeed who tries to capture the complex nature of the career of Carly Simon. That is the task that Marnie Klar sets for herself in her show MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON, which had an encore performance Monday evening at Don’t Tell Mama. It is clear that Ms. Klar has great respect for Carly Simon and possesses a great deal of knowledge about how her songs came to be. Like Simon, she is quite a beauty and has a great dexterity with language. She also shares with Simon a wide emotional range.

4
Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney to Sing Radioheads OK COMPUTER At Chelsea Table Photo
Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney to Sing Radiohead's OK COMPUTER At Chelsea Table + Stage, November 5-6

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney will be performing Radiohead's 'OK COMPUTER' at Chelsea Table + Stage on 11/5-6. Don't miss this incredible musical event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You