Caleb McCarroll, Kenedi Chriske, and Josh Hoon Lee In DRIVEN - A NEW SONG CYCLE This Summer

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Caleb McCarroll, Kenedi Chriske, and Josh Hoon Lee in "Driven - A New Song Cycle" on August 23, 2022 at 9:30PM. Book and Lyrics by Joe Archer & Francesco Redica. Original Poetry by Megan Russell. Produced and Music Directed by Jeremy Jacobs.

The show is produced entirely by some of the world's most promising up-and-coming, young performers. Joe Archer & Francesco Redica are a London-based composing and songwriting duo. They are flying all the way from the UK to present the world premiere of Driven - A New Song Cycle at 54 Below! Jeremy Jacobs is an international music director and teaching artist having worked in London, England, Trentino, Italy, Shenzhen, China (upcoming), and across America. He is an active teaching artist at TADA! Youth Theatre (New York, NY) and Piknik Theatre (Steamboat Springs, CO).

The show follows three young people attempting to navigate through life's hardships whilst striving for a sense of belonging. It tackles important issues and personal battles such as accepting your own sexuality, feeling like you're not good enough for the world, and fighting to achieve one's dreams and goals by any means necessary. The show consists of 4 different sections introduced by original poetry, providing a narrative for the songs that follow.

Originally planned for a US premiere in April 2020, and having to wait through the global pandemic, Archer & Redica could not be more excited to finally arrive in the US to present "Driven - A New Song Cycle."

Caleb McCarroll, Kenedi Chriske, and Josh Hoon Lee in "Driven - A New Song Cycle" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 23, 2022 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CALEB MCCARROLL, KENEDI CHRISKE, AND JOSH Hoon Lee Caleb McCarroll (he/him) is a performer, pianist, vocal coach, and music director based in Kansas City and St. Louis making his 54 Below debut! He has often been chosen to debut new works as an actor, pianist, singer, and chamber musician. Past credits include Michal Katurian in THE PILLOWMAN, Don Price in BIG FISH, and William Barfée in THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.



Kenedi Chriske (she/her) is a NYC-based actor, musician, photographer, and wannabe surfer from Nashville, Tennessee. Recent stage credits include cabarets, "On My Way" and "Corner of the Sky," at Feinstein's/54 Below, and she recently portrayed one of the Somebodies in Everybody (dir. Galia Backal). kenedichriske.com

Josh Hoon Lee (he/him) is a proud Korean-American actor and a rising senior at Webster University's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts. He was most recently seen in the world premiere of The Karate Kid Musical in St. Louis. #AAPITLOVE. @josh.lee

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

