Caissie Levy to Reunite With NEXT TO NORMAL Co-Star Jack Wolfe for 154 Cabaret Series

Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy will reunite with Jack Wolfe, her acclaimed co-star of London’s Next to Normal, for the launch of Out of the Box Theatrics’ Broadway at the 154 Cabaret Series.

“Caissie Levy - Homecoming” will be performed at OOTB’s new home, 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre) on December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and additional information are available at OvationTix.

“Caissie Levy - Homecoming” is being presented by Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, founding artistic director) and executive producer Colleen Cook.

Levy recently played the leading role of Diana Goodman to rave reviews in the London premiere of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal at Donmar Warehouse. Wolfe played Diana’s son, Gabe, and was hailed by The New York Times as delivering “a breakthrough performance.” Earlier this week, it was announced that the London production of Next to Normal would transfer to London’s West End in June 2024.

“Caissie Levy – Homecoming” features Levy performing an intimate set of favorites, and maybe even a holiday tune or two. OOTB’s Broadway at the 154 Cabaret Series is a unique initiative dedicated to bringing the best Broadway artists to downtown Manhattan. Seating will be limited and exclusive so that audiences may experience these performers in a close and personal setting.

Levy’s Broadway credits include Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rose in Caroline, Or Change, (Grammy nomination), Elsa in Frozen (cast album), Fantine in Les Misérables, Molly in Ghost (West End and cast album), Sheila in Hair (West End and cast album), Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway), and Penny in Hairspray (Broadway, first National Tour). Additional theatre credits include Maureen in Rent (National Tour), The Bedwetter (Off-Broadway), First Daughter’s Suite (Off-Broadway and cast album), and Murder Ballad (Off-Broadway). Levy’s television and film credits include “Gotham,” “The Tony Awards,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “Rachael Ray Show,” “Wishenpoof,” “Creative Galaxy,” Options, and “Ms. Bula Banerjee.” Levy has also performed in “The Music of John Kander & Fred Ebb” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “Sir Rod Stewart” (Caesars Palace Las Vegas residency); Extensive solo touring throughout The United States, Canada, and the UK including Cadogan Hall (London), 54 Below (New York City); Joe’s Pub (New York City); Feinstein’s at the Nikko (San Francisco); Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa); and Cabaret 88 (Palm Springs). Her debut solo album, With You, is available wherever you buy or stream your music.

Jack Wolfe’s stage work includes the UK premiere of Next To Normal at The Donmar Warehouse, Pinocchio at The National Theatre, Sweeney Todd at The Lyric Theatre Belfast and the lead role of Peter in The Magician’s Elephant for the Royal Shakespeare Company. On screen, Jack joined the cast of Netflix’s hugely successful fantasy series “Shadow and Bone” for season 2, playing Wylan, the long-awaited final member of the Crows. His other television work includes “Inside No. 9” and “The Witcher.” Wolfe recently lead the feature film adaptation of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, produced by Roland Emmerich.

Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical).

OOTB’s programming of 154 has been made possible by an arrangement with ChaShaMa. Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists and over 150 small businesses, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.