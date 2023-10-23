Cabaret on the Couch To Bring ALL TREATS, NO TRICKS To The Green Room 42

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble! The award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch Live flies back in to haunt The Green Room 42 on October 26th at 9:30pm. Join a simmering brew of rising stars and stage veterans for an "all treats, no tricks" celebration of the Halloween season. Don your wings, mount your brooms, and hurry on in for a frightfully fun night, all to benefit the mission of Arts Ignite. To learn more about their mission, click here.

Performers include Salisha Thomas (Once Upon a One More Time), Eli Tokash (Pippin), Madison McBride (The Pirates of Penzance), Ashely LaLonde (Hamilton nat'l tour), Brooke Procida, Luz Maria, Katryna Marttala, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Sid Parker, Jordan Flippo, and Alexis Reise Brodman. Ashitaka Porter hosts, with Matt Graham as music director. Tickets start at just $19, and are available here. This performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Michael Smith and Kerry Kissinger.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, to benefit New York arts organizations in a time of need. Since then, over 200 artists have joined our stage, including rising stars and special guests from Wicked, Hadestown, Company, Kinky Boots, Diana, The Book of Mormon, and more. Along the way, we've brought our support to incredible organizations, including Broadway Green Alliance, National Queer Theater, SheNYC Arts, and Broadway for Arts Education. The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Raynner Garcia, and Hannah Hall. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42