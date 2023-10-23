Cabaret on the Couch To Bring ALL TREATS, NO TRICKS To The Green Room 42

Join the rising stars and stage veterans on October 26th at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

Cabaret on the Couch To Bring ALL TREATS, NO TRICKS To The Green Room 42

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble! The award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch Live flies back in to haunt The Green Room 42 on October 26th at 9:30pm. Join a simmering brew of rising stars and stage veterans for an "all treats, no tricks" celebration of the Halloween season. Don your wings, mount your brooms, and hurry on in for a frightfully fun night, all to benefit the mission of Arts Ignite. To learn more about their mission, click here.

Performers include Salisha Thomas (Once Upon a One More Time), Eli Tokash (Pippin), Madison McBride (The Pirates of Penzance), Ashely LaLonde (Hamilton nat'l tour), Brooke Procida, Luz Maria, Katryna Marttala, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Sid Parker, Jordan Flippo, and Alexis Reise Brodman. Ashitaka Porter hosts, with Matt Graham as music director. Tickets start at just $19, and are available here. This performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Michael Smith and Kerry Kissinger.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, to benefit New York arts organizations in a time of need. Since then, over 200 artists have joined our stage, including rising stars and special guests from Wicked, Hadestown, Company, Kinky Boots, Diana, The Book of Mormon, and more. Along the way, we've brought our support to incredible organizations, including Broadway Green Alliance, National Queer Theater, SheNYC Arts, and Broadway for Arts Education. The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Raynner Garcia, and Hannah Hall. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42 Photo
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42

Join in at THE GREEN ROOM 42 for a special night of entertainment with 'Haus of Haunts.' This event is dedicated to supporting the Black and Brown Trans community. Don't miss this spooky and impactful performance.

2
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Dont Tell Mama Photo
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Don't Tell Mama

Join in for the Am Yisrael Chai Benefit, a concert of songs written by Jewish composers, on November 9th at Don't Tell Mama. All proceeds will go to NATAL, an Israeli charity specializing in war and terror related trauma. Reserve your tickets now!

3
Ari Axelrod Is The PLACE FOR US Photo
Ari Axelrod Is The PLACE FOR US

When Ari Axelrod was putting together his show, A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY, he couldn’t foresee that it would open at a time of mourning for Jews around the world. The horrendous attacks in Israel have made any sort of celebration hard to bear. But as Axelrod points out that is precisely the reason it is imperative to celebrate the achievements of Jewish Americans. And nowhere is that influence felt more strongly than on Broadway in the musical theatre.

4
54 Below Kicks Off New Years Eve With Cabaret Icon Lorna Luft Photo
54 Below Kicks Off New Year's Eve With Cabaret Icon Lorna Luft

54 BELOW will ring in the new year with Lorna Luft on December 31 at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You