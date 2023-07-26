Cabaret Star Travis Moser to Continue City Winery Tour In Pittsburgh With Drew Wutke And Michael Fratz

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser continues his City Winery tour with a hometown stop at the brand-new City Winery Pittsburgh on Smallman Street in the Strip District on August 31, 2023 at 7:30pm. Travis will perform his new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, direct from smash runs at City Winery NYC and City Winery Philadelphia. Travis, along with musical director/pianist Drew Wutke, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins' most loved songs, such as "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now," "Mountain Girl," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more. Travis shares stories from Judy Collins' illustrious career as well anecdotes about why these songs resonate with him so deeply. Singer/actor Michael Fratz will be joining Travis as special guest to perform a tribute to Judy Collins' iconic musical and personal relationship with Stephen Sondheim. Travis and Michael first met right here in Pittsburgh at Point Park University's prestigious Conservatory of Performing Arts where they both graduation with B.A. in Musical Theater. Previous guests in the who have included 2-time Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Judy Kaye and actress/singer Ashley Arnold, most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, starring Jonathan Groff. You are not going to want to miss this one night only event! Tickets are available at www.CityWinery.com!

More About Travis Moser

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a "gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist," Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery NYC, Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl, and many other venues in NYC and across the country. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com or visit him on Instagram: @travjames.

More About Drew Wutke

(Music Director/Arrangements/Piano) is a New York City-based multidisciplinary artist. His selected credits include: solo shows by Kelli O'Hara, Mason Alexander Park, Billy Gilman, John-Andrew Morrison, and more; for Lincoln Center: JUDY! A Garland of Song/Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention, Michael R. Jackson's Next@LCT3, and Stephanie Blythe's Blythely Oratorio (PBS); for Joe's Pub at The Public: Kevin Smith Kirkwood's acclaimed Classic Whitney: Alive! concert series and KSK ON THE BQE, a Black Queer Experience, premiering June 25th, and more. He is the resident MD at the Jen Waldman Studio. (MM, vocal coaching, OKCU). More at www.DrewWutke.com or on Instagram: @drewwutke.

More About Michael Fratz

Michael Fratz is a Pittsburgh area-based singer and actor. Most recently, he was seen portraying the lead role of Josh Baskin in the Potomac State University produced production of Big - The Musical in Keyser, WV. Michael graduated from Point Park University's prestigious Conservatory of Performing Arts with a B.A. in Musical Theater. Pittsburgh audiences have seen Michael as Joseph in Stage Right's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Pittsburgh Playhouse production of Jekyll and Hyde, choreographed by Broadway legend Margo Sappington, among others. Mr. Fratz is honored to be singing with his long-time friend, Travis Moser, not far where they first became friends at PPU!