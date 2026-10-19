Cabaret Roundup: Oct. 19-25 – Julie Benko, Lena Hall & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the Death of Classical's annual Nightfall celebration of circus, performing arts and the macabre, Ragtime and Funny Girl star Julie Benko in a solo show, the New York Pops celebrating James Bond with Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and more.

Julie Benko : Broadway Goes to the Movies at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. October 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway's Julie Benko — fresh off the Tony-winning revival of Ragtime and beloved for her starmaking turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl — brings the silver screen to the Birdland stage. Backed by a stellar trio, Julie takes audiences on a musical trip through Hollywood's most beloved film songs, from timeless standards to unexpected surprises. Grab your popcorn (or your cocktail) and settle in for a night where Broadway meets the movies, one unforgettable song at a time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

At This Performance... at the Green Room 42

October 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… The critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences as understudies on current Broadway shows.

Tickets: Tickets start at $21.75.

Patty Smyth at Café Carlyle

Oct. 20-24 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Grammy- and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Patty Smyth makes her highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut with a special five-night engagement from October 20 - 24, 2026. Best known as the dynamic voice behind Scandal and for her acclaimed solo career, Smyth rose to prominence in the 1980s with iconic hits including “Goodbye to You” and “The Warrior,” establishing herself as one of rock music’s most powerful and enduring female voices.

Tickets: Tickets are sold out. You can sign up for the waitlist on the Carlyle’s website.

The Knights at Carnegie Hall

October 20, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Driven by a “passion for musical discovery” and an “open-hearted spirit of camaraderie,” The Knights bring fresh excitement and insight to every performance. Tonight, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, they traverse a vast soundscape of American music as part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The program features Copland’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, folk-infused masterpiece: the Appalachian Spring Suite, plus the New York premiere of a concerto written by Gabriel Kahane for clarinetist extraordinaire Anthony McGill, part of the ensemble’s multi-year Rhapsody project. Cherished short works also undergo a “Knightsian” transformation, including Ellington’s ballad “Sophisticated Lady”; Bonds’s “Troubled Waters,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Waters”; Brumley’s “I’ll Fly Away”; and Lev “Ljova” Zhurbin’s Garmoshka (“little accordion”).

Tickets: Tickets start at $83. Only accessible and companion seats are available.

Death of Classical: Nightfall at The Green-Wood Cemetery (Brooklyn)

Tickets available here

For two nights only, Green-Wood's winding pathways will lead you deep into unfamiliar corners of the Cemetery, where darkness holds more than you'd expect. See where the shadows dance in a world of spectacle and mystery. This immersive event features a variety of performers scattered through the storied grounds of Brooklyn's famous Gilded Age cemetery, where every viewer walks their own path and no two visitors have exactly the same experience.

Tickets: Tickets are $70, $56 for members, and $95 for Premium Tickets. October 23 is sold out.

Broadway Dreaming: A Benefit Concert for Broadway Cares at the Green Room 42

October 23 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Frankie Marasa 5th has the honor of running the 2026 TCS NYC Marathon on behalf on behalf of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Please join him for a night of making Broadway Dreams come true. Throughout the night you will hear some of Broadway's biggest hits sung by current stars of Broadway, National Tours and more! All proceeds go directly to the incredible organization that directly helps the entire Broadway community. What we do together makes a difference!

Tickets: Tickets start at $21.75.

October 23 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Reineke … Steven Reineke leads this swanky celebration of James Bond. Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) joins in a program of Bond favorites that span 60 years of the iconic film series—including pieces by prolific Bond composers John Barry and David Arnold, and music made famous by Paul McCartney, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, Adele, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $53.



October 24 @ 9:30 pm Zane Carney : A Kinda Sorta Spooky Cabaret at the Green Room 42October 24 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Equal parts intimate solo concert and hauntedly theatrical concert, A Kinda Sorta Spooky Cabaret bridges the gap between Zane’s original repertoire and spooky seasonal classics. Expect a wild mash-up featuring EVAN + ZANE Halloween fan-favorites sung by Zane himself, unexpected dark covers, and Zane’s trademark real-time live guitar looping. Atmospheric, eccentric, and dripping with October mood, it’s a late-night musical spell you won’t want to miss!

Tickets: Tickets start at $27.95.

Alysha Umphress : Season of the Witch at Joe’s Pub

October 24 and 25

Tickets available here.

Alysha Umphress resurrects her hit spooky kooky sexy mystical crystally musical moment of witchy whatever. She's conjuring up magical arrangements, a coven of special guests, a killer band and MORE. Infusing her jazzy theatrical spin on artists from The Rolling Stones to the Police to Laufey to Eartha Kitt just to name a few. And while the show will be deliciously wicked, there will be nothing from Wicked the musical just FYl. You need a break. You'll love it. Come.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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