PHOTOS: Lyrics & Lyricists Presents THE LOVE AND LYRICS OF ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN at 92NY
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway co-hosted the 3 day presentation
At last night’s Lyrics & Lyricists presentation, Every Kind of Light: The Love and Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, at The 92NY, New York, every seat reserved for the press was occupied—a telltale sign that something special was about to unfold. The enthusiastic audience and assembled media were not disappointed. Check out the performance photos below.
Co-hosts Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway, joined by Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Ali Stroker, delivered a beautifully crafted and expertly performed celebration of the legendary songwriting team's songbook. Their heartfelt interpretations and musical artistry brought the Bergmans’ timeless catalog vividly to life, giving the press—and everyone fortunate enough to be in attendance—plenty to applaud and write about.
Billy Stritch, who crafted the show’s arrangements and orchestrations, anchored the evening from the piano, bringing his signature musical sophistication, warm vocals, and engaging commentary to the performance. Ann Hampton Callaway, a longtime friend and musical collaborator of the Bergmans, enriched the celebration with heartfelt reminiscences of her relationship with the legendary songwriting duo while delivering vocals of remarkable beauty and emotional depth.
The evening was further elevated by the Broadway voices of Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Ali Stroker, whose performances also brought the Bergmans’ timeless songs to life. Together, they created a memorable tribute that left the 92NY audience with cherished Memories of an extraordinary night of music and storytelling.
See photos from the concert below. Find more upcoming shows at 92NY on their website here, including tickets to the final performance of this concert on Monday June 8 at 7:30 pm.
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway
Billy Stritch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon, Nikki Renée Daniels
Ann Hampton Callaway, Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon
Ann Hampton Callaway & Nikki Renée Daniels
Billy Stritch & Brandon Victor Dixon
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway
Nikki Renée Daniels
Nikki Renée Daniels, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway
MAUDE
Every Kind Of Light: The Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman
Billy Stritch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon
Alan & Marilyn Bergman
Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway
92Y
Brandon Victor Dixon, Ali Stroker, Nikki Renée Daniels
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