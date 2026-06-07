PHOTOS: Lyrics & Lyricists Presents THE LOVE AND LYRICS OF ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN at 92NY

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At last night’s Lyrics & Lyricists presentation, Every Kind of Light: The Love and Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, at The 92NY, New York, every seat reserved for the press was occupied—a telltale sign that something special was about to unfold. The enthusiastic audience and assembled media were not disappointed. Check out the performance photos below.

Co-hosts Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway, joined by Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Ali Stroker, delivered a beautifully crafted and expertly performed celebration of the legendary songwriting team's songbook. Their heartfelt interpretations and musical artistry brought the Bergmans’ timeless catalog vividly to life, giving the press—and everyone fortunate enough to be in attendance—plenty to applaud and write about.

Billy Stritch, who crafted the show’s arrangements and orchestrations, anchored the evening from the piano, bringing his signature musical sophistication, warm vocals, and engaging commentary to the performance. Ann Hampton Callaway, a longtime friend and musical collaborator of the Bergmans, enriched the celebration with heartfelt reminiscences of her relationship with the legendary songwriting duo while delivering vocals of remarkable beauty and emotional depth.

The evening was further elevated by the Broadway voices of Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Ali Stroker, whose performances also brought the Bergmans’ timeless songs to life. Together, they created a memorable tribute that left the 92NY audience with cherished Memories of an extraordinary night of music and storytelling.

See photos from the concert below. Find more upcoming shows at 92NY on their website here, including tickets to the final performance of this concert on Monday June 8 at 7:30 pm.



Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway



Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway



Billy Stritch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon, Nikki Renée Daniels



Ann Hampton Callaway, Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon



Ann Hampton Callaway



Ann Hampton Callaway & Nikki Renée Daniels



Billy Stritch & Brandon Victor Dixon



Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway

Nikki Renée Daniels



Nikki Renée Daniels, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon



Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway



Ali Stroker



MAUDE



Every Kind Of Light: The Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman



Billy Stritch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ali Stroker, Brandon Victor Dixon



Alan & Marilyn Bergman



Ali Stroker



Billy Stritch & Ann Hampton Callaway



92Y



Brandon Victor Dixon, Ali Stroker, Nikki Renée Daniels



Ann Hampton Callaway



Lyrics & Lyricists