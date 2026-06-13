Best Free Outdoor Summer Concerts June 15-21 – Juneteenth, Pride Celebrations & More

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See some of the top outdoor concerts across NYC's five boroughs next week with Pride celebrations, plenty of festive Juneteenth celebrations and more!

Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture at Hostos Community College

Thursday June 18 at 7 pm

FREE RSVP available here.

Hostos Center’s Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration, in collaboration with Carnegie Hall as part of their United in Sound America at 250 festival, features dance, music, and spoken word with the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre Company. This critically acclaimed New York City company transcends boundaries, weaving together contemporary dance with the rich traditions of West Africa and the African diaspora. Its electrifying performances incorporate elements of ballet, hip-hop, house, and even martial arts, resulting in a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience. Forces of Nature Dance Theatre celebrates cultural heritage and inspires audiences with its innovative artistic expression.

Tickets: Free entry. RSVP here.

Joe’s Pub: Joan As Police Woman, Britton & The Sting at Bryant Park

Friday June 19 from 11 am to 3 pm

FREE; info available here.

Joan Wasser, known professionally as Joan As Police Woman, is a critically acclaimed New York-based artist. As a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist she defies easy categorization, crafting her own sound that blends various genres. She has released ten albums of original material, two cover albums, and an anthology. Beyond her solo career, Wasser is a sought-after collaborator. She’s a member of Iggy Pop’s touring band and performs with Damon Albarn’s Africa Express. Her collaborative spirit has led her to work with Tony Allen, Lou Reed, Anohni & The Johnsons, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rufus Wainwright, Joan Cale, David Byrne and many other notable musicians around the world.

The Unsung Collective at Bryant Park

Friday June 19 from 11 am to 3 pm

FREE; info available here.

The Unsung Collective navigates countless stories that are the true fabric of historical and current events, with aims to stretch the confines of music of the Western canon. This ensemble and its members are born of the same community that bears the music by which many of these stories are told. As an ensemble, the collective is committed to fostering relationships through collaboration and sharing art with those willing to listen.

Celebrate Juneteenth at Brower Park (Brooklyn)

Friday June 19 from 11 am to 3 pm

FREE; info available here.

Celebrate freedom and Black joy at Brooklyn Children Museum’s community Juneteenth gathering in Brower Park. Move to live music, create art together, and celebrate at this free event that’s open to all. Presented with Council Member Chi Ossé, Friends of Brower Park, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, and Brooklyn Public Library.

Juneteenth: Infinity Song + Annie and the Caldwells + Victory Boyd + DJ Duane at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

June 19 from 3-8 pm

Info available here.

Join us on Juneteenth for our annual celebration of Black freedom and creativity. Our program is a family affair in the most literal sense. Infinity Song and Victory Boyd are siblings, the Boyd family, sharing a stage and a sound rooted in the same household. Annie and the Caldwells, a Mississippi family band led by matriarch Ms. Annie Caldwell, completes a bill where family is not just a theme. It is the lineup.

For our d/Deaf and hard of hearing communities, we will have an ASL interpreter on stage.

Free & no rsvp needed

Friday June 19 at 7 pm

FREE; info available here.

The annual Juneteenth celebration at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts returns this year with a powerful multidisciplinary performance written, directed, and curated by Carl Hancock Rux. Through music, choral performance, dance, and storytelling, Oh Sankofa pays tribute to the use of African-American folklore as a vital means of survival during the trauma of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The work features actor/comedian Phyllis Yvonne Stickney; performers Vinson Fraley and Chanon Judson; blues jazz guitarist Marvin Sewell; the Etienne Lashley Choir; Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Dance Theater; and contemporary art garments and installation by Dianne Smith.

Lincoln Center Presents The Tune Up A Juneteenth Celebration

Friday June 19 at 7:30 pm

FREE; info available here.

The Tune Up! is back for Season 2 ready to celebrate Juneteenth with you! If you celebrated freedom day with us last year then you’ll want to rejoin the party cause we’re hitting happier and harder than ever with new material and special guests! SLP and her 8-piece band The Joyful Noise bring you a soul-raising variety show with plays, music, brand new songs, powerful lyrics, comedy, and raw in-the-moment reflections. This new performance series created by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Bessie Award-winning Artistic Director of The Flea Theater Niegel Smith is a sip-your-drinks, make-new-friends, dance-in-the-aisles kind of evening that traffics in big sounds and bold ideas. Come share the love!

We Outside! A Brooklyn Juneteenth, Vol. IV (outdoors in Downtown BK)

Saturday June 20 at 7 pm

FREE; info available here.

We Outside! returns to Downtown Brooklyn for an all-day Juneteenth celebration rooted in Black joy, expression, and togetherness.

Presented by 651 ARTS and The Soapbox Presents, We Outside transforms The Plaza at 300 Ashland into Downtown Brooklyn’s biggest stoop - a vibrant public gathering where music, movement, storytelling, food, artistry, and community collide.

A full schedule and more information for We Outside is available here