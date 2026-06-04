Best of Cabaret for NYC Pride June 2026 – Burlesque, Dance Parties, Comedy & More

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NYC Pride month is BACK. Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with some of these fun events across a range of budget points, with plenty of free events, dance parties, standup comedy, and of course, cabaret celebrating some of our favorite queer singers and songwriters. Browse the list below to plan out your Pride month.

(Header photo by Alex Del Cueto of Brolesque Follies)

Brolesque Follies at Balcon Salon

Thursdays @ 11 pm

Info available here.

Lockhart Brownlie Presents: BROLESQUE – an electrifying all-male dance revue that blends camp, sensuality, and unapologetic queer artistry. Step into a world of desire, entertainment, and fearless self-expression, now playing every Thursday at 11 pm at Balcon Salon.

Read Alex Del Cueto’s review of a previous edition of Brolesque.

Read a review of Brolesque: Follies here.

Tickets: No cover charge, no item minimum. Tipping encouraged.

Romy & Michele's Afternoon Tea Dance at Club Cumming

Saturdays @ 4 pm

Tickets available here.

A Romy & Michele themed afternoon dance party with Bright Light Bright Light. A new theme every week

Tickets: No cover.

Musical Mischief: Pride Cabaret! at Red Eye NY

June 10 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Musical Mischief is a cabaret that celebrates the sexy, subversive side of Broadway and this June, they’re turning it OUT for Pride. Featuring rising Broadway stars in an intimate, anything-goes setting where inhibitions are checked at the door. Headlined by Olivier Award nominee and Global Jesus Christ Superstar legend Eric W. Schleck, with singer-songwriter extraordinaire Noah Landry commanding the keys.... they'll leave you “gagged, gooped, and utterly undone.”

Tickets: Tickets are $21.98 (including fees). There is no item minimum at Red Eye.

Mina Hartong: Miss Personality the Pride Edition at Pangea

June 11 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This is the Pride show you don’t want to miss! International headlining comedian Mina Hartong ( Joe’s Pub, Gaydar) returns to Pangea for Miss Personality: The Pride Edition with special guests Jamie Machotka,Brooke Finegold, and featuring Madeleine Murphy. Named one of America’s funniest women by Curve Magazine, Mina has shared the stage with Gina Yashere and Kristin Key.

Tickets: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only). All shows have a $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person

Jillith Fair: Loving Jill Sobule (A Pride Month Celebration) at Joe’s Pub

June 13 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jillith Fair celebrates the life of the much-beloved Jill Sobule who died May 1, 2025. Paying tribute to Jill will be Antigone Rising, Tracy Bonham, Liz Berlin (Rusted Root), Stephen Clair, Vance Gilbert, Mary Lee Kortes, Rachael Sage, SONiA disappear fear, Syd Straw, Tony Trischka, and more with Tammy Fay Starlite performing and emceeing the evening and Jill's longtime Pittsburgh backing band, Jill's Jagoffs performing and backing the musicians.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Robert Bannon ’s Pride Playlist at 54 Below

June 20 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the third year in a row with Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love. Sprinkled in are disco classics, Diva moments, and tons of surprises and guests.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, “Bannon’s vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY!

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Spotlight: Where the Boys Are at David Rubenstein Atrium (UWS)

June 25 @ 7:30 pm

Info available here.

Spotlight: A Night at the Atrium showcases burlesque at its finest. Empowered, illustrious, and fierce. For one night only, Where the Boys Are transports you to a mythical nightlife realm celebrating male burlesque and queer pride. Inspired by the glamour of iconic cabarets, this performance includes top male burlesque artists, featuring the incomparable Mr. Jack Barrow, along with an all-star cast including Broody Valentino, Curlz, Daddy Ho, God Complex, Jon Joni, Mizzaddy, Mr. Gorgeous, Saké, and Samson Night! Masterfully emceed by the witty Sir GoGo Gadget, Where the Boys Are promises an unforgettable evening of artful allure, charm, and a vibrant celebration of queer culture.

Tickets: There are two ways to access this free event: 1. General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up! 2. Fast Track opening the Monday before the event at noon for all. Or, become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round.

BOBA GAYS: PRIDE COMEDY SHOW at Caveat

June 26 @ 9:30 pm

Info available here.

Celebrate Pride with Boba Gays on June 26! Our all Asian, all queer comedy variety show returns for a night of stand up, sketch, and more BOBA than ever before (not kidding). Hosted by Alex Kim and Kenny Park Yi, this show brings together some of the most exciting queer Asian performers in NYC for an evening full of laughs, drinks, and pride. Come through for a joyful, unforgettable night! ?✨

Tickets: $18.76 standard $20.00 at the door. No drink minimum and no outside food or drink allowed.

David Smith Kim & Bright Light Bright Light: Padam Butterfly – All the Lovers and Then Some at Joe’s Pub

June 27 at 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

PADAM BUTTERFLY: ALL THE LOVERS AND THEN SOME: Queer mischief abounds as Pop wunderkind Bright Light Bright Light joins forces with internationally fame-ish cabaret entertainer, Kim David Smith, in a glittering evening of Pride-affirming pop; decadent, dance-diva worship; and torchy, untempered tenderness! Your favorite gay immigrant's favorite gay immigrants are joined by music director Brian Nash, and special guests: cabaret legend Sidney Myer, soprano supreme Ariadne Grief, and more to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.