Kate Baldwin Performs Songs from THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SOUTH PACIFIC & More at 54 Below

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54 Below has released a series of performance clips from a recent evening with two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, capturing the soprano in a wide-ranging program that drew on decades of musical theatre history. Accompanied throughout by her longtime collaborator Georgia Stitt on piano and guitarist Chris Peters, Baldwin moved fluidly between beloved standards and personal touchstones, offering audiences a glimpse into the repertoire that has defined her career.

The first video pairs Baldwin with Alex Newell for a spirited rendition of "How the Other Half Lives" from THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, the two voices trading lines with an easy chemistry that energizes the comic number. The clip stands as one of the evening's more theatrical moments, leaning into the song's vaudeville-inflected playfulness. A second performance finds Baldwin in more reflective territory, weaving together material from SOUTH PACIFIC with threads from CHICAGO in a medley she frames around the character of Nellie Forbush, drawing a through line between the wide-eyed optimism of Rodgers and Hammerstein and the harder-edged world of Kander and Ebb.

Additional footage captures Baldwin turning to HELLO, DOLLY!, delivering "Ribbons Down My Back" with the kind of warmth and precision that made her Broadway run in that show so celebrated. The performance is intimate and unhurried, Stitt's piano providing a spare, supportive backdrop. A fourth clip closes the collection with Baldwin tackling the title number from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Sondheim's intricate melodic architecture given room to breathe in the supper club setting.

The evening reflects the breadth of Baldwin's stage work, from her Tony-nominated turn in HELLO, DOLLY! to her recent run as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO. 54 Below has been a consistent home for Broadway talent this season, as recent coverage of the venue's cabaret programming has shown.

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