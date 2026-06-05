Jackie Mason Impersonation Contest and Birthday Party in NYC

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Next week, Tuesday June 9, we celebrate what would have been Jackie Mason’s 98th birthday. The legendary comedian, one of the most well-known Borscht Belt comics, passed away in 2021. There are two ways to celebrate the late star’s birthday. Learn about both below, taking place on June 8th and 9th in Manhattan at Comic Strip Live on the Upper East Side and the famed Sardi's restaurant in Midtown, respectively.

Comic Strip Live (Upper East Side)

Monday June 8 at 1 pm

Anyone can enter the Comic Strip Live’s Jackie Mason impersonation contest on Monday June 8 at 1 pm. To participate, prepare 2-4 minutes of any Jackie Mason routine (easily found on YouTube). The routine doesn't have to be memorized. Special guest judges including the entertainment director of the Friar’s club, a Broadway producer, and the comedian winner of Star Search. The show will be filmed for an upcoming documentary about Jackie Mason, and the winner will receive a cash prize to be determined.

To enter:

Submit a short video audition (1–2 minutes) performing as Jackie Mason to register for on-site participation. Limited walk-up slots available. Early registration is strongly encouraged. Location details in New York City will be provided after registration.

Submit YouTube link and your name, email address and phone number to: Hello@lolfilms.net Jackie Mason ’s Birthday Party & Lunch at Sardi’s Restaurant in NYC Cocktails, Lunch & Birthday Cake Hosted by Sheba Mason Tuesday June 9 at 2 pm

Join the Jackie Mason MISHPOCHA for a birthday party & lunch at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City on Jackie Mason’s actual birthday – June 9, 2026 – which is also the 40th anniversary of the opening of Jackie’s first one-man / one-MENSCH Broadway show. At the birthday party & lunch, you’ll join Jackie’s daughter, Sheba Mason, Jackie’s longtime partner, Ginger Reiter, and acclaimed Jackie Mason impersonator, Ian Wehrle, while you admire the official Jackie Mason caricature in the permanent collection at Sardi’s and eat gourmet birthday cake created by chef Kim Clarke, winner of TV’s 2025 reality show, “The Great American Baking Show.” Just make a contribution of $150 or more on the website, and you’ll be invited to the birthday bash MISHIGAS.

Donate and learn more on their website here.