COURTENAY'S CABARET: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Will Return to The Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre has announced the return of its popular holiday production, Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays. Following her starring role in the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, Courtenay Collins, will return to the Hertz Stage with her beloved holiday cabaret that includes music, stories, surprises, cookies, and Courtenay's signature charm and good humor. Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays is directed by Alliance Theatre Artistic Director, Susan V. Booth, and will run from December 5 - 24, 2019.



Courtenay will entertain audiences each night with a mix of scripted and improvised holiday cheer. Accompanied by a live band, Courtenay will sing holiday classics and new favorites with the wit and Southern charm that has won her fans from Atlanta to New York. She will also welcome and interview a mix of mystery guests each night including notable celebrities, musicians, mascots, artists, and characters.

"Everything that you want to do at a gathering in December, we do it," said Collins. "We celebrate everything that people celebrate - Christmas, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, family, friends, and reunions. I want it to be a place where people can come in, feel great, and can be with their friends and family."

For tickets and information visit: https://alliancetheatre.org/production/2019-20/courtenays-cabaret-home-the-holidays





