COMPANY Cast Members to Join This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS
Cast members include Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, Kathryn Allison, Javier Ignacio, Britney Coleman, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jacob Dickey and more!
Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, March 17th
This Thursday, March 17th, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the current hit revival of Company! Cast members scheduled to appear include Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, Kathryn Allison, Javier Ignacio, Britney Coleman, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jacob Dickey and more! The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Megan Dwinell.
Special guest musical director, Kyle Branzel, will be joining the fun on the keys.
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.
Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2019.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com