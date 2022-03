COMPANY Cast Members to Join This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www. broadwaysessionsnyc.com

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday, March 17th, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the current hit revival of Company! Cast members scheduled to appear include Heath Saunders Jacob Dickey and more! The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Megan Dwinell.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

More Hot Stories For You

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More